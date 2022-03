Just one demographic group in America currently cannot receive a vaccine against COVID-19: kids under 5 years old. Last week, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) announced that they would postpone a meeting originally planned for Feb. 15 of an advisory committee that was going to discuss authorizing the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine for this age group. The change means that those children would have to wait to get vaccinated until at least April, when more data is expected from clinical trials.

KIDS ・ 12 DAYS AGO