Ohio-based Lordstown Motors continues to face difficult times, a fact that's clearer than ever following the release of its fiscal year 2021 results and outlook report earlier this week. The company says it expects to build only 3,000 examples of its Endurance EV pickup truck through next year. The first 500 units will begin production in the third quarter, a full year later than expected following going public in October 2020 via its special purpose acquisition company, or SPAC. The original plan was to build 2,000 trucks in its first year of operations. A total of 32,000 units were planned during its full year of assembly.

OHIO STATE ・ 6 DAYS AGO