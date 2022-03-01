Redwood City celebrates culture and diversity for Lunar New Year

The 24th annual Lunar New Year Parade kicked off on Feb. 20, featuring larger-than-life floats and vibrantly colored dragons which paraded down the narrow streets of Chinatown. This year, hundreds of parade-goers welcomed the arrival of the Year of the Tiger. Based on Chinese astrology, the Chinese zodiac incorporates 12 animal signs that cycle every 12 years, and 2022 commemorates the Year of the Tiger. The Chinatown Lunar New Year parade has been a cultural staple in the neighborhood since 1998, but this year was an especially significant year as groups like Better Chinatown carried signs in support of the Stop Asian Hate movement and advocating for the overall improvement of Chinatown. The Observer’s multimedia team took part in the celebration and captured some memorable moments from this year’s parade.

CELEBRATIONS ・ 4 DAYS AGO