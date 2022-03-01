ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Redwood City, CA

Redwood City celebrates culture and diversity for Lunar New Year

By About the Contributor
scotscoop.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLunar New Year is the most important holiday for billions of people in China, other Asian...

scotscoop.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
The Fordham Observer

Lunar New Year Parade 2022

The 24th annual Lunar New Year Parade kicked off on Feb. 20, featuring larger-than-life floats and vibrantly colored dragons which paraded down the narrow streets of Chinatown. This year, hundreds of parade-goers welcomed the arrival of the Year of the Tiger. Based on Chinese astrology, the Chinese zodiac incorporates 12 animal signs that cycle every 12 years, and 2022 commemorates the Year of the Tiger. The Chinatown Lunar New Year parade has been a cultural staple in the neighborhood since 1998, but this year was an especially significant year as groups like Better Chinatown carried signs in support of the Stop Asian Hate movement and advocating for the overall improvement of Chinatown. The Observer’s multimedia team took part in the celebration and captured some memorable moments from this year’s parade.
CELEBRATIONS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Redwood City, CA
Daily Northwestern

Student groups celebrate Lunar New Year all month long

Student groups hosted Lunar New Year celebrations throughout February. The events centered around food, games and performances. For many students away from home, celebrating Lunar New Year on campus was a way to connect to their culture and find community. — Northwestern students celebrate Lunar New Year while following COVID-19...
San Francisco Chronicle

S.F. Chinatown parking, Muni will be free this weekend for Lunar New Year

Muni transit, cable car rides and garage parking in San Francisco’s Chinatown will be free this weekend in celebration of Lunar New Year. The free transit and cable car services will run from 5 a.m. Saturday through 5 a.m. Monday, according to a Thursday afternoon announcement from the Municipal Transportation Agency. Two-hour parking at the city-owned Portsmouth Square Garage at 733 Kearny Street will be free for the rest of February.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy