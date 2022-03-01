Donna Maurillo, Food for Thought | Featuring dishes of the Ukrainian people

Join us virtually, for a casual hour to meet and have conversation with our UpBEAT Advisory Board members. Since the start of UpBEAT, in 1996, our advisory board has and continues to serve two purposes: first, to provide the UpBEAT coordinator with feedback and ideas on programming and future direction; and second to help shape the UpBEAT program. Whether you are interested in learning more about UpBEAT, more about the board itself or have interest in becoming involved, we welcome you! Presented by: UpBEAT Advisory Board Members. UpBEAT (Be Educated and Active Together) is a program for those 55 years and older. Membership is free. To learn how you can join us virtually (by phone or technology device), contact Caitlin Bond, UpBEAT Program Coordinator by phone at 740-566-4680 or e-mail at Caitlin.Bond@ohiohealth.com.

HEALTH ・ 12 DAYS AGO