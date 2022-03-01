ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Europe

Cultural backlash intensifies against Russia over invasion

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleROME (AP) — The cultural backlash against https://apnews.com/article/russia-ukraine-war-abc3e297725e57e6052529d844b5ee2f">Russia’s invasion of Ukraine intensified Tuesday as the Cannes Film Festival said no Russian delegations would be welcome this year and the Venice festival announced free screenings of a film about the 2014 conflict in Ukraine’s eastern Donbas region....

The US Sun

Chilling warning Putin will ‘go for blood’ beyond Ukraine and could spark ‘global massacre’ if he isn’t stopped now

VLADIMIR Putin will "go for blood beyond Ukraine" and could spark a "global massacre" if he isn't stopped now, Volodymyr Zelenskyy's top aide has warned. As Russian troops continue to advance across the war-torn country, Andriy Yermak - head of the Ukrainian presidential office - has begged the West for more help as Kyiv remains under siege.
Telegraph

Russian withdrawal may be a sign Vladimir Putin thinks he has already won

Vladimir Putin wrongfooted the world again on Tuesday with the surprise announcement Russia is withdrawing some of its troops from around Ukraine. The question facing the West now is whether the move is a sign the crisis is abating — or just another tactical manouvre on the part of the Kremlin.
Markets Insider

Biden has yet to wield one of his biggest weapons in the war on Russia's economy

In his State of the Union address, President Joe Biden made it sound as though the US had fired every gun on deck at Russia, at least when it comes to economic sanctions. The reality is more complicated. It's true that the Biden administration has levied some harsh sanctions against Russia, while maintaining a united front with European allies who have closer ties to Russia's economy. That's no small achievement. America and its allies have frozen assets held by Russia's central banks, curtailed their global financial transactions, banned Russian flights from European and US airspace, and levied sanctions against assets owned by hundreds of individuals and companies associated with Vladimir Putin's government, including Putin himself and members of his inner circle. A new Justice Department unit called Task Force KleptoCapture is digging into economic crimes committed by Russian oligarchs, including attempts to evade the new sanctions. And after years of serving as a haven for the oligarchs, the US is finally moving to crack down on the Delaware and Nevada shell companies they use to hide their billions. "Future historians may look at the Russian invasion as the turning point in the broader anti-kleptocracy fight," says Casey Michel, the author of "American Kleptocracy."
