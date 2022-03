Another day, another meeting, another proposal. And still, no baseball. The MLB lockout continues. This is not the place 125 days ago, when a ball to short off the bat of Yuli Gurriel brought the World Series to a close, most thought we would be. Surely something would get worked out and a 162-game championship season would begin on time. Instead, some painful truths about this game have been further exposed. If we have learned anything in what we have seen in this CBA saga, it is the health of the sport is much worse than we thought.

NFL ・ 7 HOURS AGO