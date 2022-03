We've got some good news and bad news for if you're one of the thousands who've pre-ordered or are interested in purchasing the 2022 MotorTrend Truck of the Year (not to mention the only electric vehicle to cross the Trans-America Trail), the Rivian R1T pickup, and its SUV sibling, the R1S. The good news is that the company is expanding its R1T and R1S lineup, now offering dual-motor variants and a new battery pack. The bad news is that it's going to cost more for less Rivian, as quad-motor prices rise to make room for the new two-motor versions of the R1T and R1S, which will cost the same as the entry-level quad-motors did before.

