Should Aaron Rodgers want a divorce from the Packers after 17 seasons, the Broncos are all but waiting at the door to solidify a new union. Denver is said to be “all-in” in its chase to land the league’s reigning MVP, according to ESPN, as Rodgers nears a decision about his NFL future. The Broncos will also reportedly “do what’s necessary on the contract front” to make a deal with Rodgers work.

NFL ・ 5 HOURS AGO