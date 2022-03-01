District 11 boys basketball 6A and 3A semifinals: Players to watch, what to expect and predictions on who will win

Nazareth's CJ Santos shoots as Parkland's Will Meeker defends during the East Penn Conference championship game Wednesday, Feb. 17, 2022, at PPL Center in Allentown. The Blue Eagles and Trojans meet again in the District 11 Class 6A semifinals on Wednesday. April Gamiz/The Morning Call/TNS

With Allen having been eliminated, there will be a new champion in District 11 6A boys basketball.

For two of the teams involved, Parkland and Pocono Mountain West, the title drought is not that long. The Trojans claimed their last gold in 2016 and the Panthers in 2017.

But for the other two, it has been more than a minute. Nazareth hasn’t won a district title since 1982 and for Northampton, the drought is a decade longer since the K-Kids last won a championship in 1972.

Wednesday night’s 6A semifinals at Easton Area Middle School offer compelling matchups that will set the stage for Saturday’s title-game matchups.

Meanwhile, Executive Education continues its quest for a fourth straight district championship in the fourth year of the program as it takes on tradition-rich Palmerton in a 3A semifinal. Notre Dame-Green Pond hopes to have Brendan Boyle back as it takes on Dock Mennonite in the other half of the bracket in what is considered a subregional.

If Dock Mennonite wins, the winner of the Executive-Palmerton game will be considered district champs regardless of what happens Saturday.

Class 6A

NORTHAMPTON (No. 3 seed, 18-6) vs. POCONO MOUNTAIN WEST (No. 2, 20-5)

When/where: 6 p.m. Wednesday, Easton Area Middle School.

At stake: A berth in Saturday’s championship game and a state tournament bid.

Konkrete Kids to watch: Jackson Fehnel (6-1 Sr. G) 1.4 ppg; Cooper King (6-3 Sr. G-F) 3.3 ppg; Tristen Pinnock (5-10 So. G) 2.9 ppg; Isaiah Harris (5-10 Sr. G) 5.3 ppg; Isaac Harris (6-3 Sr. G) 20.1 ppg; Caden Reph (6-1 Sr. F) 3.9 ppg; Lucas Lesko (6-5 Sr. F) 14.2 ppg.

About the Konkrete Kids: Average 53.7 ppg, allow 47.3 ppg. Advanced with a 49-47 win over Allen in the quarterfinals. King stole the ball and converted it into a game-winning layup as time expired. Isaac Harris led with 17 points, Lesko had 13. Northampton held Allen to four points in the fourth quarter. Began season 1-3 and 4-4, but won 14 of its last 16 games with lone losses in that stretch against Parkland, including a 56-37 loss in the EPC quarterfinals. In district semis for the fourth time in the last five years. Lost to Parkland in last year’s semis. Isaac Harris has 68 of the team’s 123 3-pointers.

Panthers to watch: Julian Pagan (6-2, Jr. G) 13 ppg; Justin Love (5-9, Jr. G) 12.4 ppg; Christian Fermin (6-10, Sr. F) 22.5 ppg; De’von Smith (6-4, Jr. G) 4.6 ppg; Malakai Savage (6-2, Sr. G) 5.9 ppg; Ethan Sakwa (6-0, Jr. G) 3.3 ppg.

About the Panthers: Average 63.2 ppg, allow 47.7 ppg. Advanced with a 55-54 win over Liberty, getting the game-winning shot from Pagan in the final seconds. VCU commit Christian Fermin had 21 points, 10 rebounds, 5 assists and 4 blocks in that win. Two of five losses were to Nazareth, including a 67-56 defeat in the EPC semis. Went 15-1 in EPC regular season with lone loss coming at Allen. Also lost to Lower Merion and Reading. In the district semis for the fifth time in seven years. Lost to Allen 80-67 in last year’s semis. Won D11 titles in 2012 and 2017. Love has 63 of the Panthers’ 145 treys.

Keith Groller’s pick: Both teams should feel fortunate to be here after last-second wins on Saturday. Northampton’s matchup zone could cause problems for West’s Fermin and the Panthers’ Malakai Savage, a quality perimeter defender, will likely be assigned Kids’ star Isaac Harris. It will likely come down to an unsung hero stepping up. The Kids shoot 65% from the line and Panthers make 59%. In a close game, it could come down to free throws. Pocono Mountain West 51-49.

PARKLAND (No. 1 seed, 19-7) vs. NAZARETH (No. 4, 20-5)

When/where: 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Easton Area Middle School.

At stake: A berth in Saturday’s championship game and a state tournament bid.

Trojans to watch: Matt Bauer (6-3 Sr. F) 6.8 ppg; Will Meeker (6-4, Sr. G-F) 14.3 ppg; Matt Rantz (6-10 Sr. C) 4.4 ppg; Jesse Ruisch (6-3 Sr. F) 3.5 ppg; Matt Ray (5-9 Jr. G) 4.6 ppg; Nick Coval (6-1 So. G) 15.9 ppg; Kharan Joshi (6-2 Sr. G) 3.4 ppg; Dahlir Adams (5-9 Sr. G) 1 ppg.

About the Trojans: Average 54.5 ppg, allow 45.4 ppg. Advanced with a 70-38 win over Freedom, making 12 3-pointers including three each from Coval and Joshi. Coval led with 19 points, all of them coming after the first quarter. Have won five in a row since losing to Pocono Mountain West 49-42 in the Lehigh Valley Hoop Group Showcase on Feb. 6. Have made 160 3-pointers, 54 by Coval and 48 by Meeker. Make 71% from the foul line. In the district semis for the 10th time in the last 12 seasons. Lost to Allen 58-51 in last year’s district final.

Blue Eagles to watch: Joseph Adames (5-11, Sr. G) 9.7 ppg; Jonathan Alexander (6-1, Sr. G) 8.4 ppg; Jayden Alexander (6-1, Sr. G) 5.8 ppg; CJ Santos (6-3, Sr. G-F) 13.9 ppg; Ryan Kresge (6-5, Sr. G-F) 11.5 ppg; Mason Kuehner (5-10, So. G) 5.8 ppg; Chase Skrapits (6-1, Sr. G) 7.4 ppg.

About the Blue Eagles: Average 64.1 ppg; allow 52.4 ppg. Advanced with a 61-47 win over Emmaus, getting 19 points from Santos and making 18 of 21 foul shots. Have won 11 of last 12 games with lone loss in that stretch being a 56-46 defeat to Parkland in the EPC finals. Also lost to Parkland 69-55 in December. Other defeats were to Allentown Central Catholic, Becahi and Northampton. Have made 163 3-pointers led by Kresge’s 49. Shoot 65.2%from foul line. Making first D11 semifinal appearance since losing to Whitehall 55-50 in overtime in 2015.

Keith Groller’s pick: Nazareth feels not having Adames at full strength due to a sprained ankle soured their chances of beating Parkland in the EPC finals. The Blue Eagles get another chance with a healthier Adames, but Parkland has owned this series with 21 wins in its last 22 games against Nazareth, including last year’s district quarterfinals. Expect a much more competitive game than the previous two this season, but the Trojans appear to be playing their best basketball at the right time. Parkland 58-53.

Class 3A

EXECUTIVE EDUCATION (No. 1 seed, 11-7) vs. PALMERTON (No. 4, 18-7)

When/where: 7 p.m. Wednesday, Southern Lehigh High School.

At stake: A berth in Saturday’s subregional final and a state tournament bid.

Raptors to watch: Jalil Schenck (6-0 Sr. G) 16.7 ppg; Jeremiah Bembry (6-6 Sr. G/F) 14.3 ppg; Kobe Magee (6-5, Sr. G/F) 15.9 ppg; Rylan Muniz (5-10 So. G) 6.0 ppg; Isaiah Brantley (5-9 Sr. G) 3.8 ppg; Moutstapha Sanoh (6-10 Jr. C) 4.5 ppg; Patrick Allieu (6-5 Jr. F) 2.5 ppg; Gabriel Hornberger (6-3 Fr. G) 5.6 ppg.

About the Raptors: Average 53.2 ppg, allow 51.5. Since becoming a PIAA program in the 2018-19 school year, Executive has never lost a district game, going 8-0 in winning three straight district titles — two at the 2A level and a 3A crown last year. Executive hasn’t played since a 56-50 win over Williamsport on Feb. 18, a victory that snapped a three-game losing streak. Executive has played its most challenging schedule ever with its losses coming against Cheltenham, Archbishop Ryan, Archbishop Carroll, Scranton, Imhotep, Archbishop Wood and Trenton Catholic. Sanoh leads team with 115 rebounds and 49 blocks. Schenck has a team-high 41 3-pointers. Magee tops team with 36 steals and 49 assists.

Blue Bombers to watch: Matt Machalik (6-1, So. G), 17 ppg; Kyle Sebelin (5-7, Sr. G) 2.9 ppg; Chase Reph (6-1, Jr. F) 7.3 ppg; Brayden Hosier (5-10, So. G) 13.5 ppg; Zack Anthony (6-0, So. F) 4 ppg; Kendall Robinson (5-11, Jr. G) 2.2 ppg; Jacob Grammes (6-2, So. F) 3.3 ppg.

About the Blue Bombers: Average 57.2 ppg, allow 46.8 ppg. Advanced with a 62-51 win over Salisbury as Machalik scored 26 points and Hosier added 17. Bounced back after a 59-56 overtime loss to Southern Lehigh in the Colonial League semifinals. In the D11 semis for the fourth straight season after not making it to the final four since 2000. Won the 2019 district title. Hosier leads team with 38 3s, while Machalik has 33. Hosier also leads team with 74 assists. Machalik leads squad with 123 rebounds, 83 steals and 13 blocks.

Keith Groller’s pick: Palmerton has one of the best basketball traditions in District 11 going back to the Bombers’ first of three straight titles in 1932. Executive has a long way to go to match Palmerton’s tradition of excellence but is off to a good start with three championships in as many years. Expect a great environment at Southern Lehigh as the Blue Bombers support their teams well. This one could be closer than expected but the Raptors have played a superior schedule and having played many of the best programs in the state should have them equipped for anything Palmerton can throw at them. Executive 69-54.

NOTRE DAME-GREEN POND (No. 3 seed, 18-6) at DOCK MENNONITE (No. 2, 19-3), 7 p.m.

At stake: A berth in the subregional final and the PIAA tournament.

Crusaders to watch: Brendan Boyle (5-11, Sr. G) 23 ppg; Sean Howlett (6-0 Sr. G) 14 ppg; Leo McMenamin (6-2, Sr. F) 3.3 ppg; Jayden Becker (6-0, Sr. G) 4.5 ppg; Lucas Altmire (6-1, Sr. F) 9.3 ppg; Zach Rodgers (5-11, Jr. G) 9.9 ppg; Chase Marcks (5-11, Jr. F) 6.9 ppg; Dainn Vassallo (6-2, So. F) 5.2 ppg; Colin Boyle (5-11, So. G) 2.4 ppg.

About the Crusaders: Average 70.7 ppg, allow 52.1 ppg. Advanced with a 49-47 win over Panther Valley on Altimire’s last-second shot. Brendan Boyle, the Colonial League’s MVP, and the school’s all-time leading scorer has missed two of the team’s last three games with a fractured left hand and played at far below 100% in the Colonial League semifinals against Wilson. Had made 148 3-pointers including 49 by Boyle and 48 by Rodgers. In the semis for the sixth consecutive season. Won last year’s semifinal 60-57 over Palmerton and Logan Rickert’s memorable 3-pointer from beyond halfcourt at the buzzer.

Pioneers to watch: Tomir Johnson (5-9 Sr. G); Lane Bergey (6-2 Jr. F); Hoyt Bultje (6-3 Jr. C); Nathan Lapp (5-11 Jr. F); Vaughn Martin (5-8 So. G); Tony Martin (6-1 Fr. F).

About the Pioneers: Average 62.5 ppg, allow 46.2 ppg. Lost to Faith Christian 55-44 in the Bicentennial League playoffs. Lost to Executive 55-44 in the first round of states last year. Coach Mike Fergus, who is in his eighth season, has won more than 600 games and over 100 at four different schools. Made the state tournament four times in the last five years and reached the second round in 2018.

Keith Groller’s pick: So much depends on the health of Brendan Boyle, who will likely give it another try. Dock is a good team that has played a challenging schedule. But if Boyle can play at about 60% or more, the hunch is the Crusaders will find a way. Notre Dame-Green Pond 68-62.

We rely on the support of our subscribers to fund our journalism. If you’re not already signed up, we hope you will consider subscribing . Already a print subscriber? If you haven’t already, please activate your digital access .