State of the Union awash in blue and yellow to support Ukraine

While President Joe Biden laid out his agenda for the U.S., he and some members of Congress sent a message of support to Ukraine as it fights back invading Russian forces .

Several House and Senate members wore a ribbon in the blue and yellow colors of the Ukrainian flag on their congressional pins during the speech.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi wore a pin with a combination of the Ukrainian and U.S. flags.

Some of those in Congress demonstrated their support beyond their lapels.

Devin Dwyer/ABC News - PHOTO: Members of Congress will be wearing blue and yellow ribbons with their pins to show solidarity with Ukraine, at the State of The Union address at the Capitol in Washington, D.C., March 1, 2022.

Rep. Cheri Bustos, D-Ill., sported a blue suit and yellow blouse on Tuesday. She told reporters that more members will be wearing those colors during the president's speech.

"We must do everything we can to preserve our democracies from those that wish to hurt them," Bustos tweeted.

Rep. Lois Frankel, D-Fla., also shared a photo wearing blue and yellow along with several other representatives.

In a separate tweet at the start of the State of the Union, Frankel wrote, "The people of Ukraine are inspiring the world with their bravery & resilience in their fight for the future of democracy."

Rep. Victoria Spartz, R-Ind., who was born in Ukraine, also wore a blue suit and yellow blazer Tuesday. Hours before the president's speech, Spartz called on the president to do more for the Ukrainian people.

"This is not a war, this is a genocide of the Ukrainian people," she said during a news conference.

Win McNamee/Getty Images - PHOTO: Rep. Victoria Spartz speaks during a press conference on the State of the Union speech to be delivered by President Joe Biden later this evening on March 1, 2022, in Washington, D.C.

Rep. Carolyn Maloney, D-N.Y., was seen wearing traditional Ukrainian clothing in the chamber.

Evelyn Hockstein/Reuters - PHOTO: Rep. Carolyn Maloney wears traditional Ukrainian clothing as she waits to attend President Joe Biden's State of the Union address to a joint session of the U.S. Congress at the Capitol in Washington, D.C., on March 1, 2022.

Earlier in the day, the White House tweeted a photo of Biden on the phone with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy as Biden wore a blue and yellow tie.

There was at least one Ukrainian official on hand during the president's remarks, according to the White House.

First lady Jill Biden invited Oksana Markarova, the Ukrainian ambassador to the U.S., as a guest. She sat in the viewing box with the first lady; the second gentleman, Douglas Emhoff; the president’s sister, Valerie Biden Owens; and eight other VIPs.

"She's bright, she's strong and she's got resolve," the president said of Markarova, who received a standing ovation and hug from the first lady.

Jill Biden had an embroidered appliqué of a sunflower, the national flower of Ukraine, sewn to the sleeve of her dress near her wrist, according to the White House. She also wore blue in support of Ukraine, her office said.

ABC News' Mariam Khan and Devin Dwyer contributed to this report.