ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

How major US stock indexes fared Tuesday

ABC News
ABC News
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1L78nW_0eSl0Iqf00

Oil prices soared and investors shifted more money out of stocks and into ultra-safe U.S. government bonds as Russia stepped up its war on Ukraine .

The price of oil surged back above $100 a barrel Tuesday to its highest level since 2014 after Russia, a major energy producer, faced further isolation and economic damage because of its invasion of Ukraine. The rush into bonds pushed the yield on the 10-year Treasury back down to 1.73%, where it was in January.

On Tuesday:

The S&P 500 fell 67.68 points, or 1.5%, to 4,306.26.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 597.65 points, or 1.8%, to 33,294.95.

The Nasdaq fell 218.94 points, or 1.6%, to 13,532.46.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies fell 39.58 points, or 1.9%, to 2,008.51.

For the week:

The S&P 500 is down 78.39 points, or 1.8%.

The Dow is down 763.80 points, or 2.2%.

The Nasdaq is down 162.16 points, or 1.2%.

The Russell 2000 is down 32.42 points, or 1.6%.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is down 459.92 points, or 9.6%.

The Dow is down 3,043.45 points, or 8.4%.

The Nasdaq is down 2,112.51 points, or 13.5%.

The Russell 2000 is down 236.81 points, or 10.5%.

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stock Indexes#Treasury
ReporterHerald.com

Oil prices could reach “apocalyptic prices” but an expert says they’re holding steady in Colorado for now

Many around the United States are worried that the Russian war in Ukraine will raise prices at the pump, but so far, the cost of gas is holding steady. According to Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy, the national average for gas is only up one cent at $3.57 per gallon. The slight rise hints at Thursday’s demand for gasoline which was 49.6% higher than at the beginning of the month and the second-highest demand GasBuddy has ever recorded on a Thursday. According to AAA, the national average is the highest gas has been since 2014, when it peaked at $3.70 per gallon.
COLORADO STATE
Fortune

‘We can’t sell our Russian stocks’: Russian companies are being erased from stock indexes as Putin’s Ukraine invasion makes them ‘uninvestable’

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. MSCI Inc. and FTSE Russell are cutting Russian equities from widely-tracked indexes, while the London Stock Exchange suspends dozens of Russian depositary receipts from trading, isolating the stocks from a large segment of the investment-fund industry.
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Nasdaq
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Oil Prices
NewsBreak
U.S. Stocks
Washington Times

China fumes as U.S. approves $100 million Patriot missile deal with Taiwan

The Biden administration has signed off on a $100 million deal with Taiwan to boost its missile defense capabilities, sparking an angry reaction from the Chinese government Tuesday. The deal will provide five years’ worth of engineering support to the island intended to “sustain, maintain and improve the Patriot Air...
FOREIGN POLICY
Markets Insider

International banking lobby has warned that it is 'extremely likely' Russia will default if the war in Ukraine escalates

The Institute of International Finance's chief economist said a Russia default is "likely" if the Ukraine crisis does not deescalate. About half of Russia's foreign reserves are held in nations that have frozen Russian assets, according to the global banking lobby. Western nations have imposed steep economic sanctions on Russia...
ECONOMY
Markets Insider

A top Russian business lobbyist pleaded with Putin to 'demonstrate as much as possible' that Russia wants to remain 'part of the global economy'

The president of a major Russian business groups urged Putin to dodge economic fallout of the Ukraine invasion. Countries including the US and UK have levied new sanctions on Russia after it attacked Ukraine Thursday. Alexander Shokhin called on Putin to "demonstrate as much as possible" that Russia "remains part...
ECONOMY
24/7 Wall St.

The Price of This Household Item Is Plunging

The Federal Reserve has stated it will raise interest rates as many as four times this year in an attempt to curb inflation. Many experts believe this will be too little too late. The consumer price index rose by 7.5% in January compared to the same month last year. That was the largest increase since […]
BUSINESS
ABC News

ABC News

567K+
Followers
140K+
Post
302M+
Views
ABOUT

Straightforward news, context and analysis.

 https://abcnews.go.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy