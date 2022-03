Click here to read the full article. Nexstar Media Group, the No. 1 owner of local TV stations in the U.S., weathered the absence of political advertising in the fourth quarter to post better-than-expected results. Total revenue of $1.245 billion in the quarter ending December 31 slid almost 10% from the same period in 2020, but it beat Wall Street analysts’ consensus forecast. Earnings per share also declined, to $6.19 from $7.97, but came in ahead of targets. Excluding political advertising revenue, net revenue gained 14% compared with the year-ago quarter. Distribution revenue increased a healthy 17% to $616 million, with the company...

