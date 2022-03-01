ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Legend Biotech’s Cancer Cell Therapy Is Approved For Sale in US

By Qian Tongxin
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Yicai Global) March 1 -- Shares in Legend Biotech Corp. surged in after-hours trading yesterday after the Chinese biopharmaceutical company said that its bone marrow tumor cell therapy had been given the greenlight by US regulators to go to market. Legend Biotech’s share price [NASDAQ:LEGN] jumped 12.1 percent to...

Metro International

FDA approves CTI BioPharma’s bone marrow cancer drug

(Reuters) – CTI BioPharma Corp said on Monday the U.S. Food and Drug Administration had approved its drug for treating adult patients with a type of bone marrow cancer who also have low blood platelet count. The drug, Vonjo (pacritinib), belongs to a class of anti-inflammatory treatments called JAK...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
Seeking Alpha

Aadi Bioscience launches rare cancer therapy Fyarro

Aadi Bioscience (NASDAQ:AADI) launched its first proprietary product, Fyarro to treat a rare form of cancer. In November 2021, the FDA approved Fyarro (sirolimus protein-bound particles for injectable suspension) (albumin-bound) for intravenous use to treat patients with locally advanced unresectable or metastatic malignant perivascular epithelioid cell tumor (PEComa). The company...
CANCER
biospace.com

Gene Therapy Trials for Sickle Cell Disease Hold Hope for Durable Effects

Sickle cell disease is nearing a cure. Recent gene therapy research has created what appears to be a durable response in terms of producing normally-shaped red blood cells and completely reducing the pain associated with the disease. The study, Biologic and Clinical Efficacy of LentiGlobin for Sickle Cell Disease, published...
CANCER
Nature.com

Evolution of therapy for limited stage diffuse large B-cell lymphoma

Diffuse large B-cell lymphoma (DLBCL) is the most common non-Hodgkin lymphoma (NHL), with limited-stage DLBCL defined as stage I or II disease. Risk stratification, initial treatment options, and relapse patterns are distinct from advanced-stage DLBCL, but there is limited data on the impact of biologic features on outcome. Patients have excellent outcomes, with ~90% survival at 2"‰years. Over the past several years, sequential prospective trials and large registry studies have evaluated the optimal number of chemotherapy cycles and implemented PET-adapted approaches to reduce the need for radiotherapy. Special consideration must still be given to cases of bulky disease, extranodal disease, fully resected scenarios, and adverse biologic features such as high-grade B-cell lymphoma with double/triple hit rearrangements. This review presents the evolution of a modern management approach, with a discussion of recent treatment-defining studies.
CANCER
Benzinga

FDA Approves Medtronic's Recharge-Free Sacral Nerve Stimulation Therapy For Bladder, Bowel Control

The FDA has approved Medtronic plc's (NYSE: MDT) InterStim X, the next generation of the InterStim portfolio's recharge-free device. InterStim systems deliver sacral neuromodulation (SNM) therapy. Recharge-free InterStim X or the rechargeable InterStim Micro device are used to treat overactive bladder (OAB), chronic fecal incontinence (FI), and non-obstructive urinary retention.
HEALTH
Daily Mail

Polish heart doctor, 63, who was given SIX chances to improve his poor English after being branded 'risk to patients' is allowed to treat patients again - despite failing his seventh language test

A Polish heart doctor who was twice suspended due to his poor English skills has been given an eighth opportunity to pass his language exams by a disciplinary panel. Dr Tomasz Fryzlewicz, 63, had moved to the UK in 2006 from his home city of Krakow in Poland and worked at various NHS hospitals as a locum and also a in a non-clinical role, analysing echocardiogram data for clinical trials.
WORLD
Seeking Alpha

Jasper's blood cancer therapy JSP191 shows promise in preliminary phase 1b trial data

Jasper Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JSPR) reported preliminary data from a phase 1b study of JSP191 to treat myelodysplastic syndrome (MDS) or acute myeloid leukemia (AML). The data from 17 patients over the age of 60 with MDS or AML showed that JSP191, in combination with low dose radiation and fludarabine conditioning, was well tolerated in an older population with no infusion toxicities observed and no JSP191-related serious adverse events.
CANCER
biospace.com

Takeda-Backed Biotech Grabs $24 Million for tRNA-Based Therapies

HC Bioscience, Inc., a company focused on discovering and developing tRNA-based therapies, announced that it has raised $24 million in Series A financing. The financing was led by several high-profile biotech investors, including ARCH Venture Partners, 8VC and Takeda Pharmaceutical's venture company, Takeda Ventures. Many executives from these investors are now also part of hC Bio’s Board of Directors.
CAMBRIDGE, MA
Seeking Alpha

Legend Biotech: Carvykti Approval Makes For A Buy Opportunity

Legend Biotech's IPO was among the Top five largest of 2020. Compared to the other four, Legend's share price has performed exceptionally well. Legend Biotech's (LEGN) 2020 IPO was the second largest of the year, raising $424m at a share price of $23, to fund the development of its cell therapy pipeline, including LCAR-B38M/JNJ-4528, or cilta-cel (ciltacabtagene autoleucel), a CAR-T cell therapy developed in collaboration with Johnson & Johnson's (JNJ) drug development subsidiary Janssen.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
Benzinga

The Daily Biotech Pulse: Legend Biotech, CTI Biopharma Receive FDA Approvals, AbbVie Announces Delay In Skyrizi Review, Editas Gains On CRISPR Patent Resolution

Here's a roundup of top developments in the biotech space over the last 24 hours:. Editas Gains On Resolution Of CRISPR Gene Editing Patent Case. Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ: EDIT) said the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office issued another favorable decision to the Broad Institute of MIT and Harvard involving specific patents for CRISPR/Cas9 editing in human cells. Pending an appeal to the Federal Circuit, this decision ends the U.S. patent interference between the University of California, the University of Vienna and Emmanuelle Charpentier and Broad.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
MedicalXpress

To slow cancer, close the cells' tunnels

Cancers are generally harder to treat when they spread rapidly, but clarifying the molecular basis of such aggressive malignancies might in the future lead to new drugs for treating these tumors. Researchers at the Weizmann Institute of Science, in collaboration with the National Cancer Institute, USA, and other institutions, have now revealed a mechanism that accounts for the spread of a particularly aggressive type of breast cancer.
CANCER
beckershospitalreview.com

FDA approves new CAR-T cell therapy for multiple myeloma

The FDA approved carvykti, a new customized, cell-based treatment from Johnson & Johnson, for the treatment of multiple myeloma, Johnson & Johnson said Feb. 28. The drug is approved for adults with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma after four or more prior lines of therapy, including a proteasome inhibitor, an immunomodulatory agent and an anti-CD38 monoclonal antibody.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS

