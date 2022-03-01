Legend Biotech’s Cancer Cell Therapy Is Approved For Sale in US

Diffuse large B-cell lymphoma (DLBCL) is the most common non-Hodgkin lymphoma (NHL), with limited-stage DLBCL defined as stage I or II disease. Risk stratification, initial treatment options, and relapse patterns are distinct from advanced-stage DLBCL, but there is limited data on the impact of biologic features on outcome. Patients have excellent outcomes, with ~90% survival at 2"‰years. Over the past several years, sequential prospective trials and large registry studies have evaluated the optimal number of chemotherapy cycles and implemented PET-adapted approaches to reduce the need for radiotherapy. Special consideration must still be given to cases of bulky disease, extranodal disease, fully resected scenarios, and adverse biologic features such as high-grade B-cell lymphoma with double/triple hit rearrangements. This review presents the evolution of a modern management approach, with a discussion of recent treatment-defining studies.

