Cancellation Watch: The Walking Dexit Continues for TWD, Ghosts Returns Down, and More

By johnnyjay
cancelledscifi.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn Sunday, AMC’s The Walking Dead slipped to a 0.41 rating based on same-day viewing for the 18-49 demographic with 1.6 million total viewers. That marks a new low-point for the series as the Walking Dexit continues with this one winding down its eleven season run. But AMC has the Tales...

EW.com

What to Watch podcast: This Is Us returns with even more heart after hiatus

After two weeks off because of the Olympics, This Is Us returns for the remainder of its final season. This episode is a follow-up to the fan-favorite, Beth-centric season 3 episode "Our Little Island Girl," which was co-written by star Susan Kelechi Watson. Jeopardy! — the subject of today's trivia...
TV SERIES
KXLY

Worth Watching: ‘Law & Order’ Returns, ‘Grey’s Crossover Crisis, All in the ‘Ghosts’ Family

After 12 years, NBC revives the original Law & Order format with some new and familiar faces. Grey’s Anatomy resolves its December cliffhanger involving Dr. Owen Hunt in a crossover with Station 19. New CBS hit comedy Ghosts provides some insight into Native American spirit Sasappis, with a glimpse of his (and the actor’s) father. Star Trek: Discovery is “going where no one has gone before”—beyond the galactic barrier.
TV SERIES
The Guardian

The Long Walk review – inventive Laotian horror of ghosts and time travel

Following the critically acclaimed Dearest Sister, Laos’s first female director, Mattie Do, has crafted another enigmatic tale that sets itself apart from the usual horror fare, offering plenty of genre pleasures while retaining an arthouse aesthetic. In an impoverished Laotian village, an unnamed farmer (Yannawoutthi Chanthalungsy) leads a near-hermit-like existence. His daily rituals involve scavenging for metal scraps, which he sells for little money. His reticent demeanour, however, betrays none of his discontent.
TRAVEL
Polygon

Mattie Do’s sci-fi ghost story The Long Walk defines a whole new wave of horror

Lao horror director Mattie Do makes films where the veil between the worlds of the living and the dead is permeable, but the people who pass through it often pay unimaginable costs for the privilege. In her debut feature Chanthaly (which she’s posted on YouTube), the title character can communicate with her dead mother, but only when she forgoes the heart medication that keeps her alive. Do’s second film, Dearest Sister (available on Shudder), features a young woman who begins to see the spirits of people who are about to die, but only after she develops a degenerative eye disease. Engaging with the ghosts turns her into a vessel for winning lottery numbers, but it also sends her into debilitating seizures. The Long Walk, Do’s third collaboration with her screenwriter husband Christopher Larsen, gives its lead spirit medium the most complicated risk-reward analysis of all. Taken as a loose trilogy, the films do nothing less than invent a Lao national horror cinema.
MOVIES

