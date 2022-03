The ‘Half of My Hometown’ singer dazzled at the 2022 ACMs with an all-black outfit on the red carpet, before her performance with Dolly Parton. Kelsea Ballerini was totally stunning, as she arrived for the 2022 ACM awards on Monday March 7. The 28-year-old singer sported an elegant plunging black gown with a lengthy pair of gloves that went up to her bicep as she arrived on the red carpet. She accessorized with a shining silver necklace. She’s one of the most anticipated performers of the evening, after an incredible year.

CELEBRITIES ・ 24 MINUTES AGO