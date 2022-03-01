ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
East Lansing, MI

Tom Izzo, Michigan State prep for rematch with rival Michigan

By Matthew Lounsberry
SpartanNation
SpartanNation
 1 day ago

Coming off an upset victory over Purdue last Saturday, Michigan State men’s basketball looks to build a little momentum as they begin the month of March with a road trip to rival Michigan.

The Spartans defeated the Wolverines in East Lansing, 83-67, back on Jan. 29 in the first match-up between the in-state rivals. Michigan State head coach Tom Izzo said he’s seen improvement from the Wolverines since that first meeting a month ago however.

“I think after going through a couple tough losses in Illinois, Wisconsin, Ohio State, they’ve had some big wins in Rutgers, Purdue,” Izzo said. “So, it’s another challenge for us.”

Izzo pointed out Michigan point guard Devante Jones’ improvement, specifically pointing out the guards rebounding ability which has flourished in recent weeks.

“He’s getting 7.5 rebounds per game as a point guard in the last five or six games,” Izzo said.

The Spartans head coach also pointed to better play out of Wolverine freshmen Moussa Diabate and Caleb Houstan of late, but Izzo is of the opinion that it is a Michigan senior that is still the glue that holds the Wolverines together.

“You put all those guys together and I still think the straw that stirs the drink is [Eli] Brooks,” Izzo said. “He’s been there forever, love him as a player, plays 38 minutes per game in the last five games. He can beat you with the three, he’s a tremendous defender and he has, to me, a tremendous basketball IQ.”

Michigan State has gotten a steady diet of superb Big Ten big men in recent weeks with Illinois’ Kofi Cockburn and Purdue’s Zach Edey. That will continue tonight when the Spartans battle Michigan’s Hunter Dickinson down low.

“Dickinson just seems like another one of those great post players in this league,” Izzo said. “He presents different problems than the last two we played. Just as big in some ways, but a way better offensive weapon, as far as a guy who can shoot it on the perimeter or inside.”

Michigan State finally saw wings Gabe Brown and Max Christie shoot their way out of recent scoring slumps in the win over Purdue. Izzo shook up the lineup for the matchup with the Boilermakers, inserting Malik Hall and Julius Marble into the starting lineup for Joey Hauser and Marcus Bingham Jr. This came after AJ Hoggard replaced Tyson Walker in the starting five – a move which has seemed to be beneficial for both players.

Still, Izzo knows that the good vibes from upsetting Purdue would be lost in a hurry should the Spartans fall to the Wolverines in Ann Arbor.

“If you can’t prep for your rival, then who are you going to prep for? There will be no excuses. We’re ready to play. I’m sure they are too.”

Michigan State went 3-5 in a challenging month of February and saw itself fall out of the race for a Big Ten championship. Michigan has been up and down as well, going 5-4 last month to keep its hopes of an NCAA Tournament bid alive. Tonight’s game is an important one for both teams, as the Spartans look to regain the momentum they had built in January, and the Wolverines fight for their postseason lives.

“It’s a very good team,” Izzo said of Michigan. “It’s a very talented team that has gone through the same thing that the rest of the league and the rest of the country has gone through. Some ups and down, trying to find consistency, and so are we.”

SpartanNation

Everything Tom Izzo said after Michigan State's loss at Michigan

Coming off a big win over Purdue, Michigan State men's basketball hoped to build a little momentum to begin March on their road trip to Ann Arbor. Unfortunately for the Spartans, it was the Wolverines who brought grit and intensity to the game, which resulted in an 87-70 defeat for Michigan State. Following the loss, MSU head coach Tom Izzo met with the media to discuss the Spartans' short-comings.
ANN ARBOR, MI
SpartanNation

Two Michigan State freshman earn All-Big Ten honors

Michigan State women's basketball has a pair of building blocks on their roster in freshmen Matilda Ekh and DeeDee Hagemann. With the conclusion of the regular season, the Big Ten Conference recently announced its selections for all-conference honors. Both Ekh and Hagemann were named to the Big Ten's All-Freshman team, and both garnered honorable mention All-Big Ten recognition as well.
EAST LANSING, MI
SpartanNation

Michigan State's Tom Izzo ties Bob Knight's record, draws lofty praise from Indiana-native Matt Painter

Tom Izzo insists that the most important thing about Michigan State’s 68-65 win over Purdue on Saturday was that it ended the Spartans’ losing streak – and he’s right. After residing near the top of the Big Ten standings throughout December and January, Michigan State fell on hard times in February, going 2-5 in the month before the upset of the Boilermakers.
EAST LANSING, MI
SpartanNation is a FanNation channel covering the Michigan State Spartans

