Tom Izzo, Michigan State prep for rematch with rival Michigan

Coming off an upset victory over Purdue last Saturday, Michigan State men’s basketball looks to build a little momentum as they begin the month of March with a road trip to rival Michigan.

The Spartans defeated the Wolverines in East Lansing, 83-67, back on Jan. 29 in the first match-up between the in-state rivals. Michigan State head coach Tom Izzo said he’s seen improvement from the Wolverines since that first meeting a month ago however.

“I think after going through a couple tough losses in Illinois, Wisconsin, Ohio State, they’ve had some big wins in Rutgers, Purdue,” Izzo said. “So, it’s another challenge for us.”

Izzo pointed out Michigan point guard Devante Jones’ improvement, specifically pointing out the guards rebounding ability which has flourished in recent weeks.

“He’s getting 7.5 rebounds per game as a point guard in the last five or six games,” Izzo said.

The Spartans head coach also pointed to better play out of Wolverine freshmen Moussa Diabate and Caleb Houstan of late, but Izzo is of the opinion that it is a Michigan senior that is still the glue that holds the Wolverines together.

“You put all those guys together and I still think the straw that stirs the drink is [Eli] Brooks,” Izzo said. “He’s been there forever, love him as a player, plays 38 minutes per game in the last five games. He can beat you with the three, he’s a tremendous defender and he has, to me, a tremendous basketball IQ.”

Michigan State has gotten a steady diet of superb Big Ten big men in recent weeks with Illinois’ Kofi Cockburn and Purdue’s Zach Edey. That will continue tonight when the Spartans battle Michigan’s Hunter Dickinson down low.

“Dickinson just seems like another one of those great post players in this league,” Izzo said. “He presents different problems than the last two we played. Just as big in some ways, but a way better offensive weapon, as far as a guy who can shoot it on the perimeter or inside.”

Michigan State finally saw wings Gabe Brown and Max Christie shoot their way out of recent scoring slumps in the win over Purdue. Izzo shook up the lineup for the matchup with the Boilermakers, inserting Malik Hall and Julius Marble into the starting lineup for Joey Hauser and Marcus Bingham Jr. This came after AJ Hoggard replaced Tyson Walker in the starting five – a move which has seemed to be beneficial for both players.

Still, Izzo knows that the good vibes from upsetting Purdue would be lost in a hurry should the Spartans fall to the Wolverines in Ann Arbor.

“If you can’t prep for your rival, then who are you going to prep for? There will be no excuses. We’re ready to play. I’m sure they are too.”

Michigan State went 3-5 in a challenging month of February and saw itself fall out of the race for a Big Ten championship. Michigan has been up and down as well, going 5-4 last month to keep its hopes of an NCAA Tournament bid alive. Tonight’s game is an important one for both teams, as the Spartans look to regain the momentum they had built in January, and the Wolverines fight for their postseason lives.

“It’s a very good team,” Izzo said of Michigan. “It’s a very talented team that has gone through the same thing that the rest of the league and the rest of the country has gone through. Some ups and down, trying to find consistency, and so are we.”