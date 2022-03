When your population soars more than 25 percent, as the Austin metro area’s population did between 2012 and 2020, you need to put more roofs over people’s heads. As a result of the region’s booming population, the Capital City lands at No. 11 on the list of major U.S. metro areas with the most construction permits issued for single-family homes from 2012 through 2021, according to new data from self-storage marketplace StorageCafe. During that period, 152,779 permits for single-family homes were handed out in the region.

