COVID-19 numbers across Columbia and Sauk counties have diminished dramatically since the high-transmission period at the beginning of the year. Both counties now have a low transmission rate and the number of new cases is down to 87 total between the two counties from Feb. 24 to March 2. Of those cases, only three have resulted in hospitalizations and no new deaths from the virus have been confirmed. All numbers are from the Center for Disease Control and Prevention's data for each county, as well as each county's health department website.

COLUMBIA COUNTY, WI ・ 3 HOURS AGO