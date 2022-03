Southern Lee had long been one of the best baseball programs in the area coming into the 2021 season. However, they were also one of the youngest. Entering a season with more than half the roster consisting of freshmen and sophomores, the Cavaliers also carried the burden of having been a senior-laden bona fide state championship contender the year before. The COVID-19 pandemic ended that season after three wins in as many tries, and Southern fans could only watch as two of that team’s top pitchers became Big South Freshman of the Year and a consensus Division III All-American a year later.

LEE COUNTY, NC ・ 2 DAYS AGO