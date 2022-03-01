ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Entertainment

BBC stops all content licensing in Russia following Ukraine invasion

By Euan O'Byrne Mulligan
The Guardian
The Guardian
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0a94q0_0eSkwKDx00
David Attenborough’s The Green Planet Photograph: BBC/PA

The BBC will no longer license TV content to Russian clients in response to the invasion of Ukraine.

Britain’s public broadcaster is also requesting the remaining episodes of two programmes, Dancing with the Stars and David Attenborough’s The Green Planet, are not aired on Russian state TV, despite the rights to both having already been sold.

The TV sector has joined many others in distancing itself from Russia as western countries increase sanctions against the nation. A spokesperson for the BBC said: “The BBC’s executive team were meeting today and they have decided to stop all content licensing to Russian customers.”

Related: Russia is banned from Eurovision after invasion of Ukraine

ITV also announced it will cease working with Russian clients following the invasion. A spokesperson said: “We have made the decision to stop new sales to Russian clients as we do not believe it appropriate to be doing business with them at this time.”

The UK’s largest trade association for independent producers, Pact, has called on its members to suspend cooperation and trade with the country.

The association counts Hartswood Films, which produced the TV series Sherlock, and World Productions, which is behind Line of Duty and Vigil, among its members.

A spokesperson said: “Pact calls for a cessation of hostilities in Ukraine and for a resolution of conflict by diplomatic means respecting the rule of law and the rights of the Ukrainian people.

“Whilst Pact sympathises with Russian creatives who do not have the same freedoms and safeguards that we enjoy in the United Kingdom, Pact has removed all Russian production and business information from its website and calls on members to suspend all co-operation and trade with Russia for the time being.”

Several major Hollywood entertainment companies, including Warner Bros, Sony Pictures and The Walt Disney Company, have paused the release of films in Russia in response to the ongoing conflict in Ukraine.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
David Attenborough
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ukraine#Warner Bros#Bbc Pa#Russian#Itv#Hartswood Films#Sherlock#World Productions#Line Of Duty And Vigil#Ukrainian#Sony Pictures#The Walt Disney Company
The Guardian

Bodies missing after Mexican drug cartel massacre caught on video

Mexicans have been left wondering what happened to about a dozen men who disappeared after they were seen lined up against a wall by drug cartel gunmen. In a video apparently filmed by a resident of the town San José de Gracia in the western state of Michoacán and posted on social media, bursts of gunfire broke out and smoke covered the scene.
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
BBC
Country
Russia
The Guardian

As Russia struggles in Ukraine, will Putin break the nuclear taboo?

On Sunday, Vladimir Putin ordered his nuclear deterrent forces to be placed on a “special regime of combat duty”. The Russian defence minister, Sergei Shoigu, has now clarified what this meant: the increased manpower devoted to Russia’s strategic nuclear triad: land-based strategic nuclear rocket forces, sea-based nuclear deterrents in the northern and Pacific fleets and its fleet of long-range strategic bomber aircraft that can carry nuclear weapons.
POLITICS
The Guardian

The Guardian

181K+
Followers
55K+
Post
56M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy