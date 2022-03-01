ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austin, TX

This Restaurant Has The Best Outdoor Heated Patio In Texas

By Dani Medina
 6 days ago
Photo: Getty Images

We're not out of the woods completely yet when it comes to cold weather in Texas .

So instead of staying home, grab your friends and family and head out to a restaurant — especially one with a heated outdoor patio. But where can you find the best one?

Eat This, Not That! has compiled a list of the best heated outdoor dining spots in every state.

"During these times, having heated outdoor dining spots is important and we understand that. With that in mind, we've created a list of the best heated outdoor dining spots in each state that you can dine at whether you're a local or visiting from out of town," the website said.

In Texas , the best outdoor heated dining spot is Grizzelda's in Austin. Here's what the health and lifestyle site said about the restaurant:

For those not afraid of a pop of color, head over to this chic, modern Mexican restaurant in the heart of the state's self-proclaimed "weird" town. Not feeling the couches? Sit outside on the heated patio with bright overhead lighting and foliage.

Grizzelda's is a "rustic-chic eatery with beachy, arty decor serving a wide range of central & coastal Mexican fare" located at 105 Tillery Street in Austin.

For the full list of outdoor heated dining spots by state, click here .

Austin, TX
