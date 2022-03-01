ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fishkill, NY

Fishkill police shooting: Questions linger two days after two residents were shot

By Matt Spillane, Poughkeepsie Journal
More than 48 hours after two Fishkill residents were shot during a confrontation with town police, questions regarding what led to the potentially deadly incident, including who shot one of the two residents, remained unanswered and officials had not responded to inquiries.

State police have been investigating what they described as a domestic dispute that turned violent at The Views at Rocky Glen apartment complex around 2:35 p.m. Sunday.

While state police Troop K spokesperson Trooper A.J. Hicks on Monday afternoon said members of the Fishkill Police Department shot both a man with a knife and a woman who was attempting to intervene and stop the confrontation, he recanted that statement late Monday and said state police were still investigating who shot the woman. He did not say that anyone other than the officers at the apartment complex was found with a gun.

State police said the 29-year-old man was airlifted to Westchester Medical Center in Valhalla and was in critical condition as of Monday; an update was not given Tuesday. The woman, 30, was in stable condition at Montefiore St. Luke's Hospital in Newburgh as of Monday.

No Fishkill officers were injured during the incident, state police said.

According to state police, Fishkill officers responded to the complex off Route 52 and used a stun gun to try to subdue a man who had a knife after he ignored orders to drop the knife. They then shot the man as he fought with officers who were trying to take him into custody.

State police released the names of the man and woman. No criminal charges had been filed as of Monday afternoon as investigators worked to piece together what happened, said Matthew Weishaupt, chief assistant district attorney in Dutchess County, and it is against the Journal's policy to publish names of residents who have not been charged. Police have not said what the relationship is between the pair.

Fishkill Sgt. Gerald Cocozza and officers Joseph DiPalma and John Hurtado responded to the dispute, state police said, but it has not been revealed how many officers fired their guns, how many shots were fired or if they remain on active duty.

Hicks said Tuesday afternoon no other information was available as the investigation continued.

Fishkill Police Chief Keith Dworkin and Lt. Paul Schettino did not respond to phone messages, and police also failed to respond to emails and a Facebook message. Fishkill Town Supervisor Ozzy Albra did not respond to phone and email messages.

The operators of The Views declined to comment on Monday, citing the investigation. The complex opened in 2010 with 82 "below market rental residences" spread among three buildings, according to its website.

