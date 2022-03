THE STATE OF JOE BIDEN. The president gives his State of the Union speech tonight in an odd context. If there were not a war in Ukraine, many observers, and not just Republicans, would be talking nonstop about the disastrous state of Joe Biden's presidency. His job approval rating is low, low enough to drag down his party's chances in the midterm elections, people are angry watching their standard of living diminished by inflation, there is lingering frustration about the president's handling of COVID, and there are widespread doubts whether the 79-year-old Biden — the oldest president in the nation's history — is physically and mentally up to the job.

PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION ・ 6 DAYS AGO