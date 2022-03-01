ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Computers

ASUS ROG GV301QE AMD Ryzen 9 5900HS 8-Core 13.4" 1920x1200 120Hz Touch Gaming Laptop w/ RTX 3050Ti, 1TB SSD $1249.99

techbargains.com
 6 days ago

Discounted Again. Best Buy has the ASUS ROG GV301QE AMD Ryzen 9 5900HS 8-Core 13.4" 1920x1200 FHD+ 120Hz Touch...

www.techbargains.com

laptopmag.com

Rare gaming laptop deal — save $120 on the RTX 3050 Acer Nitro 5

Acer's Nitro 5 gaming laptop is one of the best systems to buy. If you're in the market for a powerful RTX 30 series laptop, this deal is for you. In a rare deal, the RTX 3050 Acer Nitro 5 is on sale for $1,079 at Amazon. Normally, you'd expect to pay $1,199 for this gaming laptop, so that's $120 in savings. It's just $20 shy of its all-time low price and one of the best RTX 30 gaming laptop deals we've seen all month.
COMPUTERS
TechSpot

Asus ROG Zephyrus S17

The Asus ROG Zephyrus S17 is a performance powerhouse that doesn’t shirk on providing everything you need to enhance your gaming experience. Asus offers a variety of gaming machines under the ROG series. These laptops offer best-in-class features and specifications. The company recently unveiled yet another high-end gaming laptop -- the Asus ROG Zephyrus S17. It's a 17-inch gaming laptop with top-tier mobile CPU and GPU from Intel, and NVIDIA, respectively.
COMPUTERS
Digital Trends

Best Buy cut $300 off this ASUS gaming laptop’s price

If you haven’t heard of them by now, the ASUS ROG laptops are some of the best gaming laptops in the industry; from design to specs, they have almost every other gaming laptop beat except possibly a few premium products from Razer or Dell, which all have their benefits and drawbacks. Of course, the issue with being the best is that ROG gaming laptops are very expensive. However, Best Buy has an excellent deal today, reducing the price of this ASUS ROG from $2,200 down to $1,900, a pretty hefty $300 discount, which is great!
COMPUTERS
laptopmag.com

How is this Lenovo gaming laptop so cheap? RTX 3050 power for just $650

Right now, you can get the Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming 3i for $649 with a free copy of Dying Light 2. At $250 off, this is one of the best gaming laptop deals out there today. The IdeaPad Gaming 3i is already one of the best cheap gaming laptops for the money, so to see a discount like this just makes it an essential purchase for anybody's first portable gaming system on a budget.
COMPUTERS
TechSpot

AMD Ryzen 9 6900HS Review

The new Ryzen 6000 series mobile processors represent a substantial overhaul of AMD’s mobile offering, including the upgrade to Zen 3+ CPU cores, RDNA2 integrated graphics, and DDR5 memory. We recently wrote a full breakdown about this new APU design and what the Zen 3+ architecture brings to the table, so check that out first if you missed it.
COMPUTERS
laptopmag.com

Get this RTX 3060 gaming laptop for its lowest ever price: Daily Deals

HP's Victus gaming laptop with RTX 3060 graphics is down to its lowest ever price after a £150 saving!. And this isn't some "cut back on the other specs to give you a lower price" kind of situation. With AMD Ryzen 5 power, 16GB RAM and a 512GB SSD, this is a power-packed portable monster that will handle your games.
TECHNOLOGY
laptopmag.com

This is the cheapest RTX 3050 Ti gaming laptop we’ve ever seen

The Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming 3 is one of the best cheap gaming laptops for the money. And for a limited time, this solid-performing gaming PC is even more affordable. You can get the Lenovo Gaming 3 for just $699 — a $291 saving and the lowest price RTX 3050 Ti laptop we've ever seen. This is easily one of the best gaming laptop deals out there today.
COMPUTERS

