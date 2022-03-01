This Is the Week to Apply Pre-Emergent Herbicide Against Lawn Weeds.

Meteorological Spring has sprung, and when the snow melts, these pesky invaders are there waiting to get growing, flower, and throw seeds. So we needed to make sure we hit these cute little ‘weeds’ we’re seeing growing like ‘weeds’ right now; namely Chickweed, Purple Dead Nettle, Henbit, and Hairy Bittercress (although several others may be starting to show as well – like annual bluegrass, horseweed, speedwell, bedstraw and even the rosettes of poison hemlock, which we will address later in the season). I bring these up right now because the short spurts of warm weather have these winter annuals (which germinated last fall and have been sitting patiently for a little warm weather) growing like crazy so they can flower, seed and die. And it happens just like that! The secret to control is simply raking them out of where they’re growing. They’re annuals and die. And make sure you rake them before they flower and set seed! In lawns, get the lawn thicker and these winter annuals can’t grow. In open beds and gardens, apply a pre-emergent in Sept. / Oct. to stop the seeds from growing. For now, physically get rid if them by raking or hand pulling. Very shallow rooted and come out quite easily! Yes, you can spot treat with weed killers, but why? Just rake them out! By the way, did you know that these are all basically edible, with Chickweed being one of the most nutritious greens you can eat? So, I say this: “If you can’t beat ‘em, just eat ‘em!”

