ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles County, CA

LA County Health Director: Indoor Mask Mandate Could be Lifted Friday

By City News Service
KFI AM 640
KFI AM 640
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3cjrOi_0eSkuQCf00
Photo: Getty Images

LOS ANGELES (CNS) - Los Angeles County's much-debated COVID-19 indoor mask-wearing mandate could be lifted by Friday, according to the public health director, aligning the county with the state's action that took effect today.

The move would mean Los Angeles County will no longer require people to wear masks at indoor businesses. The county is one of the final holdouts in California not to align with the state on the masking rules.

The state last month dropped its indoor mask-wearing mandate for vaccinated people. On Tuesday, it also dropped the mandate for unvaccinated people.

Los Angeles County, however, resisted dropping the indoor masking requirement.

Public Health Director Barbara Ferrer said the county wanted to wait until the local virus-transmission rate fell out of the ``high'' category as defined by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, and maintained the lower level for at least two weeks. Under the current rate of decline, Ferrer previously said that would mean the mask mandate would be in place until the end of March.

But on Friday, the CDC announced new standards that rely largely on COVID hospital numbers to govern whether masks should be worn. Those new standards -- while resulting in mask recommendations being lifted for much of the country, still classified Los Angeles as having ``high'' virus activity and urged that people continue to wear masks.

Ferrer told the county Board of Supervisors on Tuesday that the CDC updates its data every Thursday. And when this week's update is released, Los Angeles County will likely fall from the ``high'' virus activity category to the ``low'' category, she said.

Given that drop, Ferrer said the county is prepared to issue a new Health Officer Order on Thursday, taking effect Friday, that will eliminate the indoor mask-wearing requirement.

Masks, however, will continue to be required in locations where they are mandated by federal and state orders, including health care facilities, transit centers, airports, aboard public transit, in correctional facilities and at homeless shelters and long-term care facilities.

Masks are also still required indoors at K-12 schools, however, the state announced Monday that it will lift that requirement as of March 12. Los Angeles County will also lift the school-masking requirement in alignment with the state, but individual school districts have the option of maintaining the mandate.

That means the rule could potentially remain in effect at the Los Angeles Unified School District. In a statement Monday, the district would not commit to dropping the mask requirement.

``We are encouraged by recent improvements to local health conditions, which underscore the effectiveness of the district's robust vaccination and testing programs,'' according to the district. ``We are committed to upholding our science-driven approach to COVID-19 protocols and will continue to consult with our medical director and health partners as we work to establish an updated mask policy.

``We respect the voices of all stakeholders, and as such, we will remain engaged with our labor partners, employees and families as we maintain and seek practices that are protective, responsive and in the best interest of our school communities.''

Meanwhile, the president of the district's powerful teachers union indicated that it will oppose any effort to lift the indoor mask mandate.

``LAUSD schools have been the safest and most well-equipped in the country because educators and families united to demand critical health and safety protocols,'' UTLA President Cecily Myart-Cruz said in a statement.

``These protocols, like indoor masking, have protected tens of thousands of educators and more than half a million students, along with their families. It is premature to discuss removing these health and safety measures while there are still many unvaccinated youth in our early education programs and schools.''

Comments / 0

Related
CBS LA

California, LA County School Mask Mandate To Be Lifted In 2 Weeks

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – California Gov. Gavin Newsom Monday announced that the statewide school mask mandate will be lifted in about two weeks. Students listen to LAUSD Superintendent Alberto M. Carvalho while at the Maywood Center For Enriched Studies Magnet school on Feb. 16, 2022, in Maywood, Calif. (Gary Coronado/Los Angeles Times/Getty Images) The governor announced that the statewide mask requirement for students and staff at K-12 schools and childcare facilities will be lifted beginning March 12. “California continues to adjust our policies based on the latest data and science, applying what we’ve learned over the past two years to guide our response...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
CBS LA

LA County To Allow Establishments To Make Indoor Masking Optional Beginning Friday

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – The Los Angeles County Department Of Public Health is modifying the Health Officer Order to allow establishments, businesses, and venues verifying vaccination status to offer optional masking for fully vaccinated individuals. The modified Health Officer Order will go into effect at 12:01am on Friday, February 25. “I was shopping at the grocery store and I didn’t have a mask on, but some people did,” said Fran Marks, a hairstylist in LA Wednesday. “Even some of the employees did not have masks on.” The modified order gives establishments, businesses, or venues two options for removing masking requirements for fully...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Los Angeles County, CA
State
California State
City
Los Angeles, CA
Los Angeles County, CA
Government
Local
California Health
Los Angeles County, CA
Health
Local
California Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Mask#Cdc#Masking#Covid#Federa
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Public Health
KFI AM 640

KFI AM 640

Los Angeles, CA
34K+
Followers
14K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

More stimulating talk in Los Angeles and Orange County. Listen to Jennifer Jones Lee on Wake Up Call, Bill Handel Morning Show, Gary and Shannon, John and Ken, Tim Conway Jr, Coast to Coast AM, KFI News and more on KFI AM 640!

 https://kfiam640.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy