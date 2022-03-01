ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Sun Food chooses SmartPro™ for their expansion in Thailand

The Poultry Site
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe order includes 12 SmartSetPro™ setters and 12 SmartHatchPro™ hatchers. Royal Pas Reform’s SmartCenterPro™ hatchery information system will provide end-to-end monitoring, control and reporting across every level of hatchery operations – to enhance workflow efficiencies and...

www.thepoultrysite.com

Comments / 0

Related
Good News Network

Using the Sun to Fight Food Waste And Stretch Yields

Farming households in rural India are earning extra money for their food that goes unsold by putting it through solar food dehydrators. In a country where intense heat can spoil food within days of harvesting, it can also keep it safe for months. Tens of thousands of tons of food...
AGRICULTURE
Time Out Global

The best vacation packages to Thailand

With VTL flights to Thailand, these Test & Go packages make travelling from Singapore to Thailand a fuss-free breeze. Picture-perfect islands. Golden beaches with swaying palms. Temples and lush forests. Thailand has long been the go-to destination for those wanting a tropical break. With its recent announcement, Thailand is set forth to take the lead in fully reopening with less and less restrictions. Singaporeans can now enjoy quarantine-free stays, (Test & Go scheme is involved) when they visit the Land of Smiles. Those who wish to visit Thailand for its upcoming Songkran Festival on April 13-15 (if the situation permits), can take advantage of these hotels and resorts that offer Test & Go packages. These packages are inclusive of RT-PCR tests, airport transfers, breakfast, discounts for F&B and activities.
LIFESTYLE
Seeking Alpha

TreeHouse Foods: Laying Down Fundamental Roots For Future Expansion

TreeHouse Foods is an American food processing company that supplies products across the North American continent and Italy. TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS) specializes in producing private label packed foods and beverages. The company offers high-quality natural and organic products that are supplied from either one of the company’s 20 facilities. Since its founding in 2005, TreeHouse has acquired multiple companies through its subsidiary Sturm Foods, which manufactures dry groceries under private label brands for global distribution.
BUSINESS
IFLScience

US "Doomsday Plane" Spotted Flying Over Nebraska

The US "Doomsday Plane" has been spotted flying over Nebraska amid rising tensions with Russia. At the height of the Cold War, when nuclear exchanges seemed like a plausible scenario, both the US and the Soviet Union commissioned Doomsday planes. They are designed to function as flying war rooms, from which the superpowers' leaders could issue commands should a nuclear conflict ensue.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Chicken Meat#Plant#Smartpro#Sun Food
Reuters

France seizes Rosneft boss's yacht as it tried to flee

PARIS (Reuters) - French customs have seized a yacht belonging to Rosneft boss Igor Sechin as it tried to leave the Mediterranean port of La Ciotat in a breach of EU sanctions on Russian oligarchs, Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire said. The move came as western states are implementing massive...
ECONOMY
rigzone.com

Russian LNG Tankers Heading For UK Must Be Stopped, Union Says

The UK government must immediately intervene to stop two Russian tankers from docking in Kent at the weekend, one of the UK's largest trade unions said. The government must immediately intervene to stop two Russian tankers – containing enough liquid gas to supply the UK for up to 12 days – from docking in Kent at the weekend, one of the UK's largest trade unions said.
INDUSTRY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Asia
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
Thailand
Fstoppers

110 Year-old-man Revealed His Secret: 5 Foods for Long Life

Only a few people manage to live longer than 100 years, and Bernard LaPallo, lived a happy, fulfilling, and healthy life well into his second century. This man was born in 1901 in Victoria, Brazil, and as a little boy, he migrated to the United States. He managed to have...
YOGA
Washington Examiner

Russian oil arrives at three US ports; 20 more tankers en route

At least 20 tankers carrying more than 14 million barrels of Russian oil are sailing toward the United States despite a growing chorus to ban imports from the warring nation. The fuel was already purchased by American suppliers, so the product will arrive here and get offloaded unless sanctions are implemented in the interim. It has a market value of $1.5 billion, said Matt Smith, lead oil analyst at Kpler, a data and analytic firm.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Nature.com

The indirect effect of mRNA-based COVID-19 vaccination on healthcare workers' unvaccinated household members

Mass vaccination is effective in reducing SARS-CoV-2 infections among vaccinated individuals. However, it remains unclear how effectively COVID-19 vaccines prevent people from spreading the virus to their close contacts. Using nationwide administrative datasets on SARS-CoV-2 infections, vaccination records, demographics, and unique household IDs, we conducted an observational cohort study to estimate the direct and indirect effectiveness of mRNA-based COVID-19 vaccines in reducing infections among vaccinated healthcare workers and their unvaccinated household members. Our estimates for adults imply indirect effectiveness of 39.1% (95% CI: âˆ’7.1% to 65.3%) two weeks and 39.0% (95% CI: 18.9% to 54.0%) eight weeks after the second dose. We find that the indirect effect of mRNA-based COVID-19 vaccines within households is smaller for unvaccinated children than for adults and statistically insignificant. Here, we show that mRNA-based COVID-19 vaccines are associated with a reduction in SARS-CoV-2 infections not only among vaccinated individuals but also among unvaccinated adult household members in a real-world setting.
PUBLIC HEALTH
buckinghamshirelive.com

Mum with UK's biggest eyebrows threatened with social services

A woman has eyebrows so big that she gets abused in the street and strangers have threatened to call social services on her. Sammie-Jo Hailford, from Grimsby, says her brows are so big that people have called her an unfit mother, but she has no plans to change. Sammie-Jo, 27,...
HEALTH
Vox

Oops, cleaning the Great Pacific Garbage Patch was probably a bad idea

Last month, a group of marine biologists noticed something fishy in a video posted on Twitter by a nonprofit called The Ocean Cleanup. “This is likely a staged video,” Clark Richards, a scientist at the Bedford Institute of Oceanography, wrote. “I call bullshit.”. In the 25-second clip,...
ENVIRONMENT

Comments / 0

Community Policy