Newsflash: University of Arkansas confirms to what extent soy stachyose and raffinose in broiler starter diets impair bird performance.

A Polish heart doctor who was twice suspended due to his poor English skills has been given an eighth opportunity to pass his language exams by a disciplinary panel. Dr Tomasz Fryzlewicz, 63, had moved to the UK in 2006 from his home city of Krakow in Poland and worked at various NHS hospitals as a locum and also a in a non-clinical role, analysing echocardiogram data for clinical trials.

WORLD ・ 8 HOURS AGO