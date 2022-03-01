ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Agriculture

Newsflash: University of Arkansas confirms to what extent soy stachyose and raffinose in broiler starter diets impair bird performance.

The Poultry Site
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn previous articles published on The Poultry Site, we have extensively addressed the importance of soybean galacto-oligosaccharides (stachyose and raffinose) in broiler feed (Blanch, 2020, 2021ab). The inclusion of relatively high levels of these oligosaccharides can reduce the productive performance of the birds (Jiang, 2006), in addition to leading to pododermatitis...

www.thepoultrysite.com

