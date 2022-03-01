ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Jairo Riedewald the unlikely hero as Crystal Palace see off Stoke

By NewsChain Sport
newschain
newschain
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4dwA85_0eSkspHy00

Jairo Riedewald was the unlikely super-sub for Patrick Vieira after his goal eight minutes from time fired Crystal Palace to a hard-fought 2-1 win over Stoke and took them a step closer to Wembley.

Cheikhou Kouyate had seen his early second-half effort for the hosts cancelled out by Josh Tymon’s close-range finish to leave the FA Cup fifth-round tie finely poised.

Vieira, despite needing a winner, turned to Riedewald over two recognised strikers and saw the decision pay dividends with the ex-Ajax player scoring his first goal in 13 months from only his fifth appearance of the season to send the Eagles into the quarter-finals.

A lightshow preceded kick-off in SE25 but an inconspicuous start followed despite both teams forcing corners during the opening 10 minutes.

Palace made five changes from the weekend draw with Burnley and Vieira went strong again but Ebere Eze remained on the bench – even though he had started in the previous two rounds.

Jordan Ayew was one of those brought into the starting XI and embarked on a mazy run early on, but it ended with Michael Olise’s scuffed shot hitting Jean-Philippe Mateta and being deemed offside.

Stoke, who also shuffled their pack with four players recalled from the late loss at Bournemouth, had the first chance of note when Romaine Sawyers headed over Jordan Thompson’s cross after 21 minutes.

The hosts finally started to up the ante after half an hour with Olise having penalty appeals waved away following a coming together with Manchester City loanee Taylor Harwood-Bellis but it was not a sign of things to come, with Wilfried Zaha and Liam Moore clashing in the only other flashpoint of the half.

Vieira’s last professional game occurred against Stoke for the Citizens in the 2011 FA Cup Final but his side were no closer to Wembley at the break with the score still goalless.

Chances started to become more frequent following the restart, with James Chester’s misjudgement in the air allowing Ayew to run through down the right and yet his centre was poor with Moore able to intercept to deny Zaha and Mateta at the back post.

Not long after, Stoke’s Nick Powell was inches away from converting Josh Maja’s deflected effort before the opener did arrive with the hosts’ first shot on target in the 53rd minute.

A short corner from Olise found Zaha, who picked out the unmarked Mateta inside the area and although his shot took a touch off Tommy Smith, Kouyate was on hand to side-foot home from seven yards for his first goal since 2020.

The celebrations of the recent Africa Cup of Nations winner were short-lived, though, when Stoke equalised five minutes later.

Sawyers was able to beat Will Hughes by the byline and produced a wonderful cross with the outside of his boot that left-back Tymon converted at the back post to level.

Michael O’Neill turned to top goalscorer Jacob Brown soon after and saw Thompson waste a fine chance on the half-volley before Vieira made a double substitution of his own.

A smattering of boos greeted his decision to introduce captain Luka Milivojevic and Riedewald despite the presence of Eze, Christian Benteke and Odsonne Edouard on the bench.

It would eventually pay off, but only after Joachim Andersen headed Moore’s chip off the line with Jack Butland out of his goal.

The winner came when Jack Bonham punched Conor Gallagher’s cross only as far as Riedewald, who controlled on his chest and fired into the bottom corner to ease the tension at Selhurst Park.

It vindicated Vieira’s decision and sent Palace into the last eight with Stoke’s best run in 10 years ending with a battling display.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
newschain

Crystal Palace and Burnley in Selhurst Park stalemate

Draw specialists Crystal Palace and Burnley could not be separated after Luka Milivojevic’s own goal cancelled out an early opener from Jeffrey Schlupp for the hosts at Selhurst Park. The 1-1 draw made it 12 apiece for the two sides in the Premier League this season and despite a...
PREMIER LEAGUE
newschain

Martin Odegaard feels at home at Arsenal

After a nomadic start to a fledgling career which is now starting to live up to early expectations Martin Odegaard feels he has found his “home” at Arsenal. Making his first-team debut for Stromsgodset as a 15-year-old, still at school and unable to sign a professional contract, Odegaard quickly caught the eye of a number of top European clubs.
PREMIER LEAGUE
newschain

Alfredo Morelos makes the right impression on former Rangers striker

Former Rangers striker Mark Hateley claims Alfredo Morelos was “unplayable” in their recent Europa League win over Borussia Dortmund. Giovanni van Bronckhorst’s team host Red Star Belgrade in the first leg of the Europa League last 16 on Thursday after disposing of the tournament favourites in the previous round.
SOCCER
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Wilfried Zaha
Person
Patrick Vieira
Person
Romaine Sawyers
Person
Jack Butland
Person
Christian Benteke
Person
Josh Tymon
Person
Jack Bonham
Person
Jordan Ayew
Person
Josh Maja
Person
Conor Gallagher
Person
Liam Moore
Person
Nick Powell
newschain

George Baldock pushing for Sheffield United return

George Baldock could return for Sheffield United as they prepare to face Middlesbrough at Bramall Lane on Tuesday. The 28-year-old right-back missed the Blades’ 1-1 draw with Nottingham Forest on Friday night but has since returned to training. Charlie Goode remains suspended following his red card against Blackburn and...
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Crystal Palace#Eagles#Burnley#Citizens
newschain

Harry Kane bags brace as five-star Tottenham hammer struggling Everton

Tottenham kept themselves in the top-four race with a 5-0 hammering of Everton, who are in grave relegation danger after a gutless showing in north London. Spurs have been inconsistent in recent weeks but showed their best as, after Michael Keane’s own goal put them ahead early on, they ran riot, with Harry Kane scoring twice and Son Heung-min and Sergio Reguilon also netting.
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Premier League
Soccer
Crystal Palace F.C.
NewsBreak
FA Cup
newschain

Crawley striker Tom Nichols doubtful for Bristol Rovers clash

Crawley striker Tom Nichols remains doubtful for the home game against his former club Bristol Rovers. Nichols, Crawley’s joint-leading scorer this season, missed Saturday’s goalless home draw against Scunthorpe through injury and will be assessed. Striker Aramide Oteh and midfielder James Tilley, who sustained a serious head injury...
SOCCER
newschain

Ireland prepares to welcome thousands of Ukrainian refugees

Around 1,800 Ukrainian refugees have already arrived in Ireland since the outbreak of war, the Government has confirmed. It comes as the Irish Red Cross, working with the Irish Government, launched an online system allowing people to register offers of accommodation for Ukrainian refugees. Taoiseach Micheal Martin said on Monday...
IMMIGRATION
newschain

Frank Lampard says Everton must find a way to get the results needed to stay up

Everton boss Frank Lampard says his side need to find a way to get enough results to keep them in the Premier League after they were thumped 5-0 at Tottenham. The Toffees are just one point above the drop zone after a gutless display in north London where Michael Keane put through his own net before a capitulation that saw Harry Kane bag a brace and Son Heung-min and Sergio Reguilon also get on the scoresheet.
PREMIER LEAGUE
newschain

Patrick Vieira demands from Crystal Palace despite FA Cup progress

Patrick Vieira warned Crystal Palace they will have to improve if they want to reach Wembley after they were made to work hard to beat Stoke 2-1 in the FA Cup fifth round. Jairo Riedewald struck the winner with eight minutes left at a rain-soaked Selhurst Park after Josh Tymon had cancelled out Cheikhou Kouyate’s 53rd-minute opener.
PREMIER LEAGUE
newschain

Kyle Dempsey faces fitness test before Bolton’s clash with Morecambe

Bolton midfielder Kyle Dempsey will have a fitness test before the home game against Morecambe. Dempsey missed Saturday’s 3-0 win at his former club Gillingham through illness and a groin strain, but could return to contention. Vice-captain Gethin Jones is still on compassionate leave following the death of his...
SOCCER
newschain

newschain

49K+
Followers
122K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy