ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

The Best Costar Reunions at Awards Shows Through the Years: Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper and More

By Julia Emmanuele
Us Weekly
Us Weekly
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2BzyQM_0eSksYTj00
Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper Stephen Lovekin/Shutterstock for SAG Awards

Reuniting and it feels so good! Over the years, casts and costars have come together at awards shows to celebrate one another — and to revisit their old friends.

“Appropriately enough, the theme for tonight is ‘together again,'” Lin-Manuel Miranda said at the 28th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards in February 2022, while opening the show alongside his former Hamilton costars Leslie Odom Jr. and Daveed Diggs.

The Broadway vets weren’t the only ones who brought a dose of nostalgia to the ceremony. Later in the evening, Scandal alums Kerry Washington and Tony Goldwyn reunited to present the award for Outstanding Ensemble in a Drama Series. “Should I read the nominees?” Goldwyn asked, before Washington channeled her iconic character, Olivia Pope. “It’s handled,” she said.

However, it was Lisa Kudrow and Mira Sorvino who stole all of the attention that night as they recreated a scene from Romy and Michelle’s High School Reunion. “Do you think that this is the cutest anyone’s ever looked at an awards show?” the Friends alum asked her former costar, referring to their blue and pink outfits.

“I just realized this. We’re wearing great ensembles while at the same time presenting great ensembles,” Sorvino responded.

Kudrow continued: “You are so right. You’re so right, and these cast ensembles are so hilarious, and you knew that ensemble had two meanings. OK, you’re a genius.”

Costar reunions have long been a staple of awards shows. In September 2019, most of the cast of Game of Thrones came together for an epic on-stage reunion at the Emmy Awards. “I think all of us agree how amazing the entire last season was for us,” Sophie Turner said at the time, several months after the HBO series aired its final episode. “We had no idea how it would end, who would betray whom and who ended up with the prize.”

Adding that the cast wished Game of Thrones “could have gone on forever,” Maisie Williams explained, “Tonight is a chance to once again thank all of those who watched.”

At the same event, a clip of Turner hugging her onscreen brother, Kit Harington, went viral. “You look so handsome!” the X-Men: Dark Phoenix star exclaimed, holding Harington’s face in her hands.

Many former Saturday Night Live performers have also teamed up over the years, including Amy Poehler and Tina Fey, who have hosted the Golden Globes together four times. “Tina and I are also both nominees tonight,” Poehler said during their inaugural performance at the 2013 Golden Globes, before adding, “Tina, I just want to say that I very much hope I win.”

Two years later, the pair touched on their friendship during their opening monologue. “Amy and I have been friends for 50 years,” Fey joked at the 2015 Golden Globes. “And the secret of our long-lasting friendship is that we have no overlap in our taste in men.”

Poehler concurred: “No, we never think the same man is attractive.”

Keep scrolling to see more of the best costar reunions to take place at awards shows over the years.

Comments / 0

Related
Elle

Lady Gaga Looks Angelic in a Glittery White Column Gown at the 2022 SAG Awards

Lady Gaga did what she does best on the red carpet: bring a showstopper look out. The House of Gucci actress posed in strapless white column gown by Armani Privé. She accessorized with a diamond Tiffany & Co. necklace and wore her hair down. Gaga is nominated for Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role for her work in the film.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Nicole Kidman Slays In Black Gown While Cuddling Up To Husband Keith Urban At SAG Awards

Nicole Kidman had the best accessory at the SAG Awards — her loving husband, Keith Urban!. Nicole Kidman looked absolutely stunning at the SAG Awards, where she was nominated for her role as Lucille Ball in Being The Ricardos in the category of Female Actor in a Leading Role in a Motion Picture. Nicole was joined by her best accessory of all time — her husband, Keith Urban, who made sure to love up on the actress on the red carpet.
CELEBRITIES
Billboard

Lady Gaga, Jennifer Lopez & More: A History of Female Pop Stars Overlooked by Oscars

When the 2022 Oscar nominations were unveiled last week, a lot of fans were surprised that Lady Gaga‘s buzzy performance in House of Gucci didn’t make the cut. And their confusion didn’t come out of nowhere: Gaga’s turn as Patrizia Reggiani in the Ridley Scott-directed film had already garnered her acting nominations with the Screen Actors Guild, the BAFTAs, the Critics’ Choice Awards, the Golden Globes and even a win for best actress from the New York Film Critics Circle.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Amy Poehler
Person
Sophie Turner
Person
Bradley Cooper
Person
Tina Fey
Person
Daveed Diggs
Person
Lady Gaga
Person
Tony Goldwyn
Person
Mira Sorvino
Person
Maisie Williams
Person
Kerry Washington
Person
Lisa Kudrow
Person
Kit Harington
Person
Lin Manuel Miranda
shefinds

Lady Gaga Just Let It All Hang Out In A Low-Cut Sparkly Dress At The SAG Awards—She’s Never Looked Better!

We were right to eagerly await Lady Gaga’s 28th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards arrival, as the 35-year-old performer basically shut down the red carpet with her jaw-dropping appearance! The singer and actress was nominated in the ‘Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role’ category for her portrayal of Patrizia Reggiani in House of Gucci, so she undoubtedly had to make a bold statement with her outfit of choice!
BEAUTY & FASHION
HollywoodLife

Jada Pinkett-Smith Wears Larger Than Life Navy Gown To Match Will Smith At The SAG Awards

Jada Pinkett-Smith and hubby Will Smith showed up in some serious style for the SAG Awards on Sunday, both looking chic and sleek in matching, moody navy and black. Jada Pinkett-Smith and Will Smith just arrived to the 2022 SAG Awards and the husband-and-wife duo never looked better! Jada rocked a stunning midnight navy blue vintage Gareth Pugh gown with cutoff sleeves and black sleeves underneath. The gown, which featured a dramatic lower half and tighter fitted bodice, also had a turtleneck where Jada overlaid a beautiful sparkling necklace.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Katie Holmes & Look-Alike Daughter Suri, 15, Rock Matching Cardigans While Out In NYC

Style runs in the family! Katie Holmes and daughter Suri Cruise were spotted out in New York City rocking matching cream cardigans. Like mother, like daughter!. When it comes to fashion, Katie Holmes, 43, has passed on her stylishness to daughter Suri Cruise, 15. Katie and Suri were seen out and about separately in New York City in matching cream cardigans on February 9. Their casual looks were perfect for the milder Big Apple weather.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Emmy Awards#Golden Globes#Film Star#Outstanding Ensemble#Friends#Hbo
The Independent

Vanity Fair under fire for ‘dreadful’ photoshop of Nicole Kidman

Vanity Fair’s latest cover of Nicole Kidman is facing some backlash for using too much photoshop. The magazine just released its 28th annual Hollywood Issue, which features eight celebrities on different covers. In the cover of Kidman, 54, she is wearing a matching black mini skirt and bra top, designed by Miu Miu. “Presenting our 28th annual Hollywood Issue, starring Academy Award nominee @NicoleKidman,” Vanity Fair wrote on Instagram. The post also included a video of Kidman at her photoshoot and an image of her Vanity Fair cover.“The ‘Being the Ricardos’ star has held the keys to Hollywood for...
CELEBRITIES
Vogue Magazine

This Awards Season, the Red Carpet Belongs to Kirsten Dunst

Earlier this morning, Kirsten Dunst secured her first Oscar nomination for best supporting actress, for her role in Jane Campion’s The Power of the Dog. (The actor joins fellow stars Judi Dench, Ariana DeBose, Jessie Buckley, and Aunjanue Ellis in the category.) Ahead of the grand ceremony on March 27, all of these Hollywood A-listers will be making their rounds at the various awards season ceremonies—and we’re highly anticipating Dunst’s fashion choices in particular. After all, nobody does red carpet whimsy quite like Dunst.
BEAUTY & FASHION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
HollywoodLife

Scarlett Johansson Covers Herself In Nothing But A White Sheet For Sexy New Jewelry Ad

Scarlett Johansson looked gorgeous while posing for eye-catching photos while relaxing in bed and flaunting a ring and multiple bracelets from David Yurman. Scarlett Johansson, 37, is looking amazing in her latest ad pics! The actress posed as one of David Yurman’s first celebrity ambassadors for the jewelry brand’s “Come Closer” campaign and showed off her sexy side while she was at it. In one of the eye-catching photos, she is in bed with nothing but a white sheet wrapped around her as she stares into the camera with a serious look.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
shefinds

We're Still Not Recovered From Lady Gaga Forgetting Her Pants On The Cover Of 'Deadline'—Her Legs Look Incredible!

Lady Gaga, 35, just graced the cover of Deadline’s “AwardsLine Oscar Preview” issue and looked effortlessly elegant and sultry in a thigh-length, tasteful blazer and knee-high black heeled boots. As always with her style, this outfit absolutely wowed us. (The article that accompanied the photo shoot, and Gaga’s articulate, eloquent comments on her recent film role and being a woman in Hollywood, did too!)
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Halle Berry’s Daughter Nahla, 13, Shows Off Pink Streak Hair & Is Taller Than Mom In New Photos

Halle rocked a low-key outfit as she wrapped her arm around her adorable teen daughter in the rare photo of the pair. They grow up so fast! Case in point — Halle Berry’s daughter Nahla is already towering over her mom! The Oscar winner, 55, was spotted out in Los Angeles with her 13-year-old girl on Saturday (Feb. 26) and it was obvious the teen has some height on Halle. Whether it was the thick-heeled shoes or simply nature giving her those extra inches, Nahla looked adorable hanging on to her famous mom.
LOS ANGELES, CA
HollywoodLife

Zahara Jolie Pitt, 17, Rocks Tank Top & Jeans On Trip To LA Salon With Mom Angelina – Photo

Zahara Jolie-Pitt is looking so grown up! The 17-year-old showed off her casual style as she walked alongside mom Angelina Jolie after a salon visit. Angelina Jolie, 46, spent some quality time with her daughter Zahara, 17. The teenagers sported a blue hairstyle for visit to Foxtail Salon in the Los Feliz neighborhood of Los Angeles on Saturday, Feb. 5, where she also left with several bags of product. Zahara was casually dressed for the for the mid-50s temperature with a long gray tank top and dark skinny jeans. She wore a cropped white cardigan over top and finished the look with sneakers.
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Hollywood Reporter

Michael Keaton Emotionally Dedicates SAG Award Win to Late Nephew Who Died From Drug Use

After winning the SAG Award for best actor in a limited series or TV movie for Dopesick, Michael Keaton surprised everyone with a delay in taking the stage Sunday during the 2022 SAG Awards. “Sorry! Quick trip to the men’s room. It is packed, by the way,” he said after rushing to the podium. The moment resembled that of Christine Lahti who, after winning during the 1998 Golden Globes, admitted taking a restroom break minutes before winning the best actress in a TV drama series for Chicago Hope.More from The Hollywood ReporterSAG Awards Analysis: 'CODA' and Jessica Chastain Wins Shake Up...
CELEBRITIES
shefinds

Jennifer Lopez’s Latest Haircut Is Going To Shock You

Jennifer Lopez just made a major chop to grace the cover of Rolling Stone, posing in a cutout tuxedo bodysuit and freshly cut bob for the March spread. The 52-year-old superstar who has notably cycled through a number of cuts and colors over the years settled on a razor sharp blunt bob for the ‘Icons & Influences’ issue, certainly proving to be an influence in the beauty sphere with her new look.
CELEBRITIES
Us Weekly

Us Weekly

97K+
Followers
14K+
Post
30M+
Views
ABOUT

Your trusted source for the latest celebrity news, photos, videos and more!

 https://www.usmagazine.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy