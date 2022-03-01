The Best Costar Reunions at Awards Shows Through the Years: Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper and More

Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper Stephen Lovekin/Shutterstock for SAG Awards

Reuniting and it feels so good! Over the years, casts and costars have come together at awards shows to celebrate one another — and to revisit their old friends.

“Appropriately enough, the theme for tonight is ‘together again,'” Lin-Manuel Miranda said at the 28th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards in February 2022, while opening the show alongside his former Hamilton costars Leslie Odom Jr. and Daveed Diggs.

The Broadway vets weren’t the only ones who brought a dose of nostalgia to the ceremony. Later in the evening, Scandal alums Kerry Washington and Tony Goldwyn reunited to present the award for Outstanding Ensemble in a Drama Series. “Should I read the nominees?” Goldwyn asked, before Washington channeled her iconic character, Olivia Pope. “It’s handled,” she said.

However, it was Lisa Kudrow and Mira Sorvino who stole all of the attention that night as they recreated a scene from Romy and Michelle’s High School Reunion. “Do you think that this is the cutest anyone’s ever looked at an awards show?” the Friends alum asked her former costar, referring to their blue and pink outfits.

“I just realized this. We’re wearing great ensembles while at the same time presenting great ensembles,” Sorvino responded.

Kudrow continued: “You are so right. You’re so right, and these cast ensembles are so hilarious, and you knew that ensemble had two meanings. OK, you’re a genius.”

Costar reunions have long been a staple of awards shows. In September 2019, most of the cast of Game of Thrones came together for an epic on-stage reunion at the Emmy Awards. “I think all of us agree how amazing the entire last season was for us,” Sophie Turner said at the time, several months after the HBO series aired its final episode. “We had no idea how it would end, who would betray whom and who ended up with the prize.”

Adding that the cast wished Game of Thrones “could have gone on forever,” Maisie Williams explained, “Tonight is a chance to once again thank all of those who watched.”

At the same event, a clip of Turner hugging her onscreen brother, Kit Harington, went viral. “You look so handsome!” the X-Men: Dark Phoenix star exclaimed, holding Harington’s face in her hands.

Many former Saturday Night Live performers have also teamed up over the years, including Amy Poehler and Tina Fey, who have hosted the Golden Globes together four times. “Tina and I are also both nominees tonight,” Poehler said during their inaugural performance at the 2013 Golden Globes, before adding, “Tina, I just want to say that I very much hope I win.”

Two years later, the pair touched on their friendship during their opening monologue. “Amy and I have been friends for 50 years,” Fey joked at the 2015 Golden Globes. “And the secret of our long-lasting friendship is that we have no overlap in our taste in men.”

Poehler concurred: “No, we never think the same man is attractive.”

Keep scrolling to see more of the best costar reunions to take place at awards shows over the years.