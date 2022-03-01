ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Military

Army major says ‘Nintendo Generation’ has higher risk of injuries in military

By Nathaniel Puente, Nexstar Media Wire
WATE
WATE
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=173jOy_0eSkriOK00

RIO GRANDE VALLEY, Texas ( KVEO ) – A release from Pentagon officials states that Gen Z’s “sedentary lifestyle” is leaving them more prone to injuries in military boot camp.

The release was posted on Defense Visual Information Distribution Service , a website that publishes photos, videos, press releases, and news stories from the Pentagon.

In the article, Army Major Jon-Marc Thibodeau, a clinical coordinator and medical readiness chief in Missouri, states that new recruits to the Army are at higher risk of injuries due to a lack of activity prior to arrival. In particular, the release takes aim at Army recruits aged 18 to 25.

Ex-FBI agent questions ‘bothersome’ detail in Brian Laundrie autopsy

“The ‘Nintendo Generation’ soldier skeleton is not toughened by activity prior to arrival, so some of them break more easily,” said Thibodeau.

Army Capt. Lydia Blondin, assistant chief of physical therapy in Missouri, added that a majority of the injuries they see are due to overuse.

“We see injuries ranging from acute fractures and falls, to tears in the ACL, to muscle strains and stress fractures,” said Blondin.

Thibodeau added that he recommends recruits “get off the couch” prior to basic training. Some of the recommended ways to do this include starting an exercise program that gradually increases to performing activities done in basic training, drinking milk and absorbing sunshine, and watching your diet.

Former ‘Dancing with the Stars’ pro says he’s trying to leave Ukraine after being arrested

Some gaming websites, such as Nintento Life and Kotaku , laughingly and negatively reacted to the announcement, particularly the part labeling Gen Z as the “Nintendo Generation.” Many pointed out that such a label ignores the fact that Nintendo has been releasing gaming consoles since the 1980s, before Gen Z existed.

Ironically, the U.S. Army and Navy use military funding to recruit members of Gen Z to become Twitch streamers and play on their official esports teams. The U.S. Army’s official Twitch stream can be found here . The U.S. Navy’s official Twitch stream can be found here .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WATE 6 On Your Side.

Comments / 0

Related
WATE

Longest animal shelter resident needs a home

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Are you looking for a new addition in your family?. Meet Brownie, the longest resident at the Blount County Animal Center. He has been looking for a home for 6 years and is anxiously waiting for that day to come. Volunteers, Cathy and David Sostak,...
KNOXVILLE, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
State
Missouri State
GAMINGbible

Apparently The "Nintendo Generation" Have Weak Skeletons, According To US Army

An article issued by a website publishing news from the Pentagon (spotted by Vice), says the US army is concerned about the breakability of today's youth. Discussing new recruits aged 18-25, which one army major erroneously calls the "Nintendo Generation", the article bemoans how easily their legs break during boot camp. Broken legged gamers are not the ideal soldiers as it turns out.
MILITARY
The Independent

Kyiv army base attacked as fighting reaches Ukraine capital, military says

Russian troops attacked an army base in Kyiv but were repelled as heavy fighting reached the country’s capital, Ukrainian military officials say.The attack came as explosions were seen and heard around Kyiv in the early hours of Saturday morning, the Ukrainian military said in a Facebook post.Meanwhile, Russian soldiers were also trying to capture one of Kyiv’s electricity generating stations, according to the Interfax Ukraine agency.The attack came just hours after Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky had predicted Russian troops would mount a major attack on the city overnight.“Military criminals of Russia attacked one of the military units in Kiev on...
MILITARY
cbs19news

Ukraine says it has shot down military plane

KYIV, Ukraine -- Ukraine's military says it has shot down a Russian military transport plane with paratroopers on board. According to a statement from the military's General Staff, the Il-76 heavy transport plane was shot down near Vasylkiv, a city 40 kilometers south of Kyiv. The Russian military has not...
MILITARY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Generation#Skeleton#Fbi#Nintendo Generation#Rio Grande Valley#Kveo#Pentagon#Ex Fbi#Acl#Nintento Life#The U S Army#Navy
americanmilitarynews.com

China accidentally releases secret Russia-Ukraine documents online

A Chinese state-controlled news outlet appears to have accidentally published official instructions for how Chinese media outlets are to cover Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. The Washington Post first reported on Tuesday that the Chinese media outlet Horizon News posted the instructions on its Weibo, a Chinese alternative to Twitter. The since-deleted Weibo post stated Chinese outlets are not to make posts unfavorable to Russia or favorable to Western assessments of Russia’s actions in Ukraine.
CHINA
americanmilitarynews.com

Russian troops attack and destroy their own troops, tanks

Russian troops attacked other Russian troops early Friday, destroying nine tanks and four armored vehicles in the “friendly fire” incident, according to the Armed Forces of Ukraine. “Just now in the Kiev region, near Severinovka, Russian occupation troops started a fight with… Russian occupation forces. As a result,...
MILITARY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Military
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Nintendo
NewsBreak
Army
Fox News

Ukraine military turns volunteers away as 140K Ukrainians come home to fight Russia

Even while 1.5 million Ukrainians have fled the country amid the Russian invasion in the past two weeks, more than 100,000 Ukrainians and others have flocked to Ukraine in order to fight Russian President Vladimir Putin's forces, according to Ukraine Defense Minister Oleksiy Reznikov. Ukrainians on the ground tell Fox News Digital that volunteers have been turned away from the army because it lacks weapons.
MILITARY
Indy100

What does the Z mean on Russian tanks? The mysterious symbol explained

Mysterious symbols were painted on tanks ahead of Russia's attack on Ukraine – sparking several chilling theories as to why they are there.Experts have suggested that such markings are generally painted on vehicles before combat to avoid the opposition imitating the symbols. There have since been variations of the symbols, with 'Z' inside a triangle.Professor Michael Clarke, former director of the defence think tank RUSI, told the outlet: "Often these symbols will be location based - they will be communicating where a unit is heading. If they were only to mark the vehicles as being Russian, you could just use...
MILITARY
WATE

Severe storms, hail possible Monday afternoon

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — On Monday, we will be Weather AWARE due to the chance for a few strong to severe storms late Monday afternoon and into Monday night. The Storm Prediction Center has placed the entire area under a level 2 out of 5 risk for severe storms Monday.
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

Roaches found during inspection at Northshore restaurant

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A restaurant inspector found roaches in the kitchen of a Northshore restaurant during a recent health inspection. The violation is one of nearly half a dozen critical violations marked off at the eatery that serves Greek, Italian and American offerings. Pero’s Bar and Grill, 7706...
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

WATE

14K+
Followers
5K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

WATE 6 On Your Side provides the latest news, weather and sports coverage of Knoxville and East Tennessee.

 https://www.wate.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy