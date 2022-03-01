ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Diseases & Treatments

Sandra Lee undergoes hysterectomy surgery years after cancer battle

By Sara Nathan
Page Six
Page Six
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=35hW8V_0eSkr3Tu00
Sandra Lee announced via Instagram on Tuesday that she's undergoing a hysterectomy.

Sandra Lee is undergoing a hysterectomy surgery — nearly seven years after being diagnosed with early stage breast cancer.

The lifestyle guru, 55, was due to have the operation in Los Angeles on Tuesday, with her fiancé, Ben Youcef, by her side at the hospital, Page Six is told.

Sources told us that Lee was given the strength to move forward with the surgery after reading about Amy Schumer and Angelina Jolie, both of whom have been open about their own medical issues.

In a post shared to Instagram on Tuesday, Lee revealed she was meant to have the “intense surgery” following her mastectomy a few years ago, but it was postponed due to COVID-19.

“Fast forward to now, during a routine appointment with my gynecologist, she noticed a change in some of my cells. I went for a second and third opinion and they all confirmed the same,” Lee said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1O1eCI_0eSkr3Tu00
Lee revealed via Instagram that she was undergoing the surgery years after her battle with cancer.

Lee admitted she was scared to undergo the surgery after suffering an infection following her double mastectomy.

“Over the last few years I have watched and admired the grace of other women who went public with their own health decision while I sat on the sidelines in awe and with a bit of fear,” she shared.

“Brave women, like my friend’s mother who sadly had lost her battle with breast cancer after it had spread to her ovaries. I admit, I am a little embarrassed that I hadn’t had the courage to get this final stage done until now.”

Lee continued on, telling fans, “So while you’re reading this post I am undergoing hysterectomy surgery. A surgery that so many brave women before me have had to do.

“It’ll be an everything out procedure and after that, there won’t be any more halo of worry hanging over my head,” she added. “My sweet Ben is with me and will be taking a little time off work to stay home. I’m so grateful for his and everyone’s support, my friends and family have been incredible.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=32vVXQ_0eSkr3Tu00
Sandra Lee said that boyfriend Ben Youcef is with her at the hospital

Lee concluded her post by saying she was filled with “all sorts” of emotions.

“I am scared but also happy to be getting this done- strength and courage! We must always remember to have strength and courage. Hopefully this will encourage anyone who needs to get a concerning procedure done to take the opportunity now so you can live as happy and healthy as possible,” she continued.

“We must all live our best lives every day and in every way. With that I send you all the love in the world, your well wishes and prayers are appreciated more than you know.”

Lee — often known as the “First Girlfriend” — moved to Malibu after her split from former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo in 2019.

Cuomo was with her when she underwent a “grueling” double mastectomy in May 2015 after being told by her doctors that she was a “ticking time bomb.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0IQhcb_0eSkr3Tu00
Lee started dating actor/producer Ben Youcef in 2021.

Since then, Lee has been open about embarking on a series of surgeries to reconstruct her breasts, which was put on hold when she developed an infection from her double mastectomy.

In August 2015, she revealed how she was rushed to the hospital with a terrible infection, saying: “I did my very best to avoid this (when I tell you I did everything, I mean everything – modern, Eastern and holistic) but infection is an incredible monster.”

Lee began her reconstructive surgery in 2016, telling People at the time that it was a difficult process.

“It’s a really intense thing, having that operation,” she said. “Being put out, it’s lights out. You go, ‘Oh God, please sweet Lord, take care of me while I’m here.’”

She’s been a strong proponent of women getting checked out regularly ever since, telling the outlet in 2018: “Early diagnosis just gives you the opportunity to be the most aggressive that you can be … it’s the best treatment.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Qzejp_0eSkr3Tu00
Former Gov. Andrew Cuomo was by Lee’s bedside after her 2015 double mastectomy.

Lee even made a 2018 documentary for HBO called “RX: Early Detection, A Cancer Journey with Sandra Lee.”

As Page Six first revealed, Lee has been dating Youcef, an Algerian actor and producer, since 2021.

She professed her love for him on Valentine’s Day, sharing that she “never” thought she would find love again after her breakup with Cuomo.

“So this happened! Ben happened! Love happened! Happiness happened!” the TV chef wrote in a gushy Instagram post. “I was certain it never would again. I was shocked when it did.”

She added, “I swore I would never fall again, trust again, love again or open myself up again…On our one year anniversary I shall share the story of how we met but until then, my wish for you is that no matter where you are, how old you are or what has happened, you can welcome hope back into your life again.”

Comments / 15

VikingForLife
6d ago

I wish this incredible, strong, beautiful woman nothing but happiness, health and love. Please, women, early detection saves lives! 🙏

Reply(1)
6
1st amendment only
6d ago

surely Andrew Cuomo gave it to her. I'm glad she not with him . and be well.

Reply
4
Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Amy Schumer
Person
Angelina Jolie
Person
Andrew Cuomo
Hello Magazine

Denise Richards details heartbreak over daughter she shares with Charlie Sheen

Denise Richards has opened up about her "strained" relationship with her teenage daughter, Sami, and revealed she is still living with her dad, Charlie Sheen. The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star appeared on SiriusXM's Jeff Lewis Live Friday and spoke about her 17-year-old daughter, admitting she's having a difficult time.
CELEBRITIES
realitytitbit.com

Darcey and Stacey's dad Mike is so wealthy that he bought their 715K home

Darcey and Stacey’s dad is a huge part of their lives and has supported them through thick and thin. The Silva sisters rose to fame from their appearance on TLC’s 90 Day Fiance, and they haven’t looked back since. They now have their own spin-off show, Darcey & Stacey so viewers can keep up to date with the twin’s hectic lives.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Breast Cancer#Cancer Treatment#Reconstructive Surgery
SheKnows

Bob Saget’s Family Revealed the Accident That Likely Caused His Death

It’s been roughly one month since Bob Saget passed away. The Full House alum and beloved comedian died on January 9 at the age of 65, and since his death, Saget’s family members and co-stars have remembered the late performer as a dear friend, husband, and father. Now, the Saget family — including wife Kelly Rizzo, and daughters Aubrey, Lara Melanie, and Jennifer Belle (all three of whom he shared with former wife Sherri Kramer) — finally has some more closure, revealing in an emotional statement the actor’s cause of death. “In the weeks since Bob’s passing, we have been overwhelmed...
CELEBRITIES
Outsider.com

Bob Saget Autopsy: Doctor Says His Death ‘Could Not Be Caused by a Slip and Fall’

After studying Bob Saget’s autopsy report, doctors are questioning the late comedian’s cause of death. Here’s why. Health experts are questioning Bob Saget’s cause of death after reviewing his autopsy. The 65-year old comedian suddenly passed away in his hotel room on January 9. Last week, his family reported that the star died of a brain bleed after hitting his head and falling asleep. While his passing was ruled an accident, doctors are now asking more questions.
CELEBRITIES
Indy100

Anderson Cooper walks out mid-show after son's birth

On Thursday night's episode of 360 with Anderson Cooper, the host shared an exciting announcement - before walking off the show to take a week-long leave. Cooper announced he and his co-parenting partner, Benjamin Maisani, had welcomed their second baby together at the top of the show. "Good evening, there's a lot to get to tonight but I wanted to start off with some good news which also happens to be personal," Cooper said.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Diseases & Treatments
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Daily Mail

Amy Schumer says son Gene, two, will 'most likely have autism' like his dad Chris Fischer: 'Most of my favorite people are on the spectrum'

Amy Schumer shared that she is 'not hoping either way' when it comes to her son Gene David Fischer, two, being diagnosed with autism like his father Chris Fischer. The stand-up comedian, 40, appeared on a new episode of Chelsea Handler's podcast Dear Chelsea, where she spoke candidly about her feelings, revealing she 'doesn't have a preference' when it comes to his diagnosis.
CELEBRITIES
SheKnows

Young & Restless’ Eric Braeden Mourns the Loss of a Dear Friend: ‘He Was Finally Released From This Dreadful Alzheimer’s Prison’

“He was a great intellect and a tough player.”. “Alzheimer’s is a devastating disease,” wrote Eric Braeden after a visit with Professor Michael Meyer back in November of 2021. How right he is. The sixth leading cause of death in the United States shows no mercy whatsoever as it plunges its sufferers into dementia.
CELEBRITIES
Reality Tea

Dancing With The Stars Pro Sharna Burgess Expecting Her First Child With Brian Austin Green

Sharna Burgess and Brian Austin Green may have placed 13th on Season 30 of Dancing With the Stars, but it looks like they’re winning in the game of love. E! News reports that Sharna and Brian are “expecting a baby” and “confirmed” the news in a Hawaiian photoshoot where “Brian was seen wrapping his arms around his love while cradling her […] The post Dancing With The Stars Pro Sharna Burgess Expecting Her First Child With Brian Austin Green appeared first on Reality Tea.
THEATER & DANCE
Page Six

Page Six

83K+
Followers
10K+
Post
24M+
Views
ABOUT

If you don't want it on Page Six, don't do it.

Comments / 0

Community Policy