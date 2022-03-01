ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fish fry events start Friday night at Knights of Columbus in Galesburg

By Jay Redfern, Galesburg Register-Mail
 6 days ago
GALESBURG — The first of five Friday night fish fries will be Friday at the Knights of Columbus, 1556 E. Fremont St. in Galesburg.

A 1-pound whole catfish meal with baked potato, cole slaw and roll is $15, of $16 for carryout. A walleye dinner with baked potato, cole slaw and roll is $12, or $13 for carryout. An option of either chicken strips or a grilled cheese and chips is $5.

The staff will serve 150 meals.

Call-in orders will be taken from 4 to 5:30 p.m. No call-in orders will be taken after 5:30 p.m. Pickup for carryout will start at 5:30 p.m.

For more information or to place a carryout order, phone (309) 343-6415.

