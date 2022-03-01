ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Producer of Oscar-nominated doc throws hubby James Bond surprise party

By Ian Mohr
 6 days ago
Hallee Adelman threw a surprise "James Bond" party for husband David Adelman at Zero Bond. Denise Truscello

The name’s Bond… Zero Bond?

Hallee Adelman – who executive produced the Oscar-nominated documentary “Writing With Fire” – threw a surprise birthday party at Zero Bond, we hear, for her real estate mogul hubby, David Adelman, with a James Bond theme.

The black-tie bash included 007-ish details including a lie detector test and cigar rollers.

Guests included New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft, WME president Ari Greenburg, Philadelphia 76ers co-owner Michael Rubin, and Philadelphia Eagles general manager Howie Roseman.

Also spotted at the bash were Wheels Up founder Kenny Dichter, Rubin’s model girlfriend Camille Fishel, p.r. whiz Ron Berkowitz and his wife Laurie, Kevin Durant’s manager and business partner Rich Kleiman, and Zero Bond partners Will Makris and Scott Sartiano.

Hallee is expected to walk the Oscars red carpet later this month as the executive producer of the Academy Award-nominated documentary “Writing With Fire.”

The film follows India’s only all-female newspaper and its staff from the Dalit caste, once known as “the untouchables.”

The film screened as part of Sundance, and has a 100-percent “fresh rating” on movie reviews site Rotten Tomatoes.

The Hollywood Reporter wrote in its review, “Directed by Rintu Thomas and Sushmit Ghosh, the documentary is best at offering a peek into the lives of [the publication] Khabar Lahariya’s scrappy, self-made women, who are well aware that they are claiming for themselves a profession largely occupied by upper-class men.”

Hallee’s credits also include the in-production doc “Broadway Rising” about the reopening of Broadway shows. She is also an educator and the author of books including “The Strongest Thing” and “Way Past Jealous.”

