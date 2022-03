See what's new this week at the Salina Public Library at:. There are seven new bestsellers, six new movies, one new music CD, 203 new children's books, and 115 other new books. The new bestsellers this week include "How to Be Perfect: The Correct Answer to Every Moral Question," "Black, White, and The Grey: The Story of an Unexpected Friendship and a Beloved Restaurant," and "The Fear." The new movies this week include "Sing 2," "Spider-Man: No Way Home," and "Redeeming Love."

SALINA, KS ・ 2 DAYS AGO