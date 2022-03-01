Lindsay Hubbard calls Craig Conover ‘narcissistic and arrogant’

Don’t activate her!

Lindsay Hubbard called Craig Conover “narcissistic and arrogant” after he dubbed her the “biggest loser in the world” on a recent episode of “Summer House.”

While appearing on Monday’s episode of “Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen,” a fan asked Hubbard if she also thinks Conover a “loser.”

“Do I think he’s really a loser? No. Do I think he’s other things? Probably,” Hubbard cheekily replied.

Cohen then chimed in and asked Hubbard what “other things.”

“I mean I just think that he is a little bit narcissistic and arrogant,” Hubbard quipped.

Hubbard admitted that Conover’s comment didn’t “bother” her too much.

Cohen came to the “Southern Charm” star’s defense and argued that the same could be said for “98 percent of the people on Bravo,” and Hubbard quickly agreed.

During a recent “Summer House” episode, Hubbard, 35, argued with Conover, 33, while discussing his alleged love triangle with Paige DeSorbo and Kristin Cavallari. After she told DeSorbo about his alleged relations with Cavallari, Conover — who stars on “Southern Charm” — called her the “biggest loser in the world.”

However, Hubbard added on “WWHL” that while Conover never apologized to her, she wasn’t too bothered by his comment.

Hubbard and Conover grew closer on the spinoff series “Winter House.”

“In all fairness, I also called him a loser while walking around my room [after the argument] so it doesn’t bother me,” Hubbard said. “I think in the heat of the moment we all sort of say things.”

Conover’s rep didn’t immediately respond to Page Six’s request for comment.

Conover – who has been official with DeSorbo since October – previously claimed that he had a fling with “The Hills” star prior to being exclusive with DeSorbo.

Conover and DeSorbo were both single for most of the summer.

“If I’m in Nashville, do I have someone that I might hook up with? Yeah,” Conover told DeSorbo on an episode, referring to Cavallari’s homebase. “Paige, I will never lie to you. You and I are not exclusive right now. You didn’t want to be because you just got out of a relationship.”

For her part, Cavallari has denied any involvement in the alleged love triangle.

“I haven’t been involved in a love triangle since I was in high school. I haven’t dated anybody in a few months. These two guys who I have been linked to for the past year are my friends,” she wrote, alluding to Conover and Austen Kroll, on her Instagram Story in July. “That’s it. I’ve never dated either one of them. I can guarantee that I’m not going to date either one of them. It’s possible for a grown woman to be friends with a grown man.”