OpenSea has a zero-tolerance policy against individuals, entities and even countries appearing in the US sanctions list. Amidst the growing US sanctions in the context of the Russia-Ukraine war, there has been burgeoning interest of policymakers in the crypto operations. As the government tries to bring crypto in Congress talks, blockchain-based companies are trying to comply with all government rules to avoid censorships. Senators are openly asking questions regarding the potential use of crypto to evade sanctions. The latest in news is OpenSea which barred its users operating from Iran to use its services. A lot of frustrated folks took to Twitter to report this sudden onset of crypto sanctions being forced upon them.

TECHNOLOGY ・ 3 DAYS AGO