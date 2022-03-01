ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Technology

Intel's Evolution Of The Transistor Innovation Is A Fun Trip Down Silicon Memory Lane

By Paul Lilly
Hot Hardware
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleWe tend to take for granted that our PCs will turn on and the silicon inside them will dutifully crunch through whatever tasks we ask, be it video encoding, playing games, or even just watching a YouTube video. The underlying technology has come a long way to make all this possible,...

hothardware.com

Comments / 0

Related
Digital Trends

Intel has a plan to take down Apple’s best laptops

A recently leaked internal road map from Intel reveals how it plans to address Apple’s recent lead in integrated graphics. The leak follows Intel’s recent confirmation that it plans to release its Arrow Lake-P laptop lineup sometime in 2024. According to the road map, the new Intel APUs may offer unprecedented levels of performance, and Intel is specifically targeting Apple’s 14-inch premium laptop segment as its main competitor.
COMPUTERS
Tom's Hardware

Intel Axes Alder Lake's AVX-512 Support, Now Fuses It Off in Silicon

Intel's support for AVX-512 instructions with its Alder Lake processors has been a confusing affair. The company initially claimed the feature wouldn't work on its new 12th Gen processors and then backtracked when motherboard vendors found multiple workarounds to enable the commands. After a bit of cat and mouse with motherboard vendors that built new firmware to enable the feature despite Intel's attempts at disabling it, the company has finally decided to deploy the nuclear option and fuse off AVX-512 support entirely inside newer revisions of the Alder Lake chips.
SOFTWARE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Innovation#Transistors#Silicon#Memory Lane#Sti
KATU.com

KATU Innovation Challenge & Intel

The KATU innovation challenge is looking for students to share creative ways to make our world cleaner and greener! Intel’s Karenga Ross joined us to share how Intel is supporting the next generation of innovators. For more information about the KATU Innovation Challenge, visit katu.com/innovation. This segment was sponsored...
EDUCATION
Phys.org

Scientists combine AI and atomic-scale images in pursuit of better batteries

Today's rechargeable batteries are a wonder, but far from perfect. Eventually, they all wear out, begetting expensive replacements and recycling. "But what if batteries were indestructible?" asks William Chueh, an associate professor of materials science and engineering at Stanford University and senior author of a new paper detailing a first-of-its-kind analytical approach to building better batteries that could help speed that day. The study appears in the journal Nature Materials.
ENGINEERING
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Intel
NewsBreak
Manufacturing
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Youtube
TechCrunch

The US must harness the power of Silicon Valley to spur military innovation

Given China’s stated goals and objectives, we should expect continuity in this assessment in the coming decades. To any dispassionate observer, U.S. responses to China’s aggressive whole-of-government efforts to dominate – especially in the military domain – have been piecemeal and ineffective. The systems (and people) we have in place to respond (requirements, acquisition, budgeting) were designed to optimize lifecycle cost and manage 30-year DOTMLPF processes.
MILITARY
Phys.org

ISS experiments to find solutions for cleaning up orbital debris and repairing damaged satellites

In 2002, the European Space Agency launched Envisat, the largest civilian satellite (at the time) to go to low Earth orbit (LEO). For a decade, it observed our planet and sent back valuable data on Earth's climate, tracking the decline of Arctic sea ice and more, until it went dark in 2012. One of the prevailing theories for its demise is that it simply ran out of fuel. As LEO becomes more crowded, Envisat is a school bus-sized example of a growing area of concern in the space domain: orbital debris and the ever-increasing risk of disrupting active satellite missions that would yield outcomes ranging from inconvenient to catastrophic for modern society.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Nature.com

Development of an advanced reverse osmosis membrane based on detailed nanostructure analysis

Due to an increase in the number and severity of water shortages worldwide, reverse osmosis (RO) membrane technologies are widely used for seawater desalination and wastewater reclamation. There are increasing demands for enhancing the water production rate and solute rejection rate to obtain higher quality water by consuming less energy. Therefore, it is necessary to understand the nanoscale structure and permeation mechanism of RO membranes. Typical RO membranes have a composite structure, with an ultrathin separation functional layer of cross-linked fully aromatic polyamide. The functional layer has sub-Î¼m sized protuberance structures and sub-nm sized water channels. The protuberance structures were quantitatively examined by advanced TEM techniques. The relationship between the membrane performance and morphological parameters of protuberance structures was revealed. Hydrated structures are formed by the complex intermolecular interactions between polymers and water molecules. The structure was investigated by neutron scattering measurements and molecular dynamics simulations. In the water-rich polyamide/water system, water molecules are well connected to each other to form water channels. Based on the above results, innovative RO membranes are being developed through the precise control of nanostructures.
CHEMISTRY
Nature.com

"Designing synthetic topological matter with atoms and lights"

One of the most interesting directions in quantum simulations with ultracold atoms is the expansion of our capability to investigate exotic topological matter. Using sophisticated atom-light couplings in an atomic system, scientists have demonstrated several iconic lattice models that exhibit non-trivial band topology in a controlled manner. We have witnessed...
MATHEMATICS
Phys.org

Controlling the speed of magnetic devices

In an international collaboration led by scientists from the Fritz Haber Institute in Berlin, a novel approach to controlling the speed of magnetic processes has been developed. A fundamental limitation on the speed at which magnetic materials can be manipulated, for example for data storage, is given by the dissipation...
SCIENCE
Freethink

First AI controls plasma inside fusion reactor

DeepMind, a sister company of Google, has co-developed an AI capable of controlling the super-hot plasma inside a tokamak fusion reactor — helping overcome one of the hurdles between us and a future of limitless clean energy. The holy grail: A tremendous amount of energy is released when two...
ENGINEERING
Phys.org

Topology can play a crucial role in the generation of laser light

A donut is not a bun. From a mathematical point of view, they are two fundamentally different objects: The donut has a hole, the bun does not. A circle inside the donut around its hole in the center cannot be shrunk to a point. An arbitrary circle inside the bun, however, can.
SCIENCE
Cosmos

“Quantum boomerang” effect demonstrated in reality

A group of physicists have confirmed the existence of the “quantum boomerang” effect. This effect, which was theoretically predicted a couple of years ago, causes particles under certain conditions to return to their original positions if launched in any direction. Publishing their findings in Physical Review X, the...
PHYSICS
Space.com

Loop quantum gravity: Does space-time come in tiny chunks?

Unifying quantum mechanics with general relativity is the ultimate dream — or nightmare — of physics. It would be a way to finally describe the force of gravity with the tools of quantum mechanics, unlocking how gravity works when it's really strong and at really small scales. Einstein's...
SCIENCE

Comments / 0

Community Policy