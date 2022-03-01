ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MLB lockout: Commissioner cancels first two regular season series

By Associated Press, Gregg Palermo
 6 days ago

JUPITER, Fla. (AP) – Players have rejected Major League Baseball’s “best and final offer” to end the sport’s lockout before the league’s deadline to avoid canceled games.

MLB made its last offer about 90 minutes before a self-imposed 5 p.m. deadline Tuesday.

In a news conference from the St. Louis Cardinals’ spring training complex, MLB commissioner Rob Manfred said the first two regular-season series would be canceled due to the lack of an agreement. For the Cardinals, that means five games to start the season at Pittsburgh and the Chicago Cubs.

The earliest a deal could be reached is Thursday, Manfred said.

After making progress during 16 1/2 hours of bargaining Monday, the sides exchanged new offers Tuesday and remained far apart.

  • MLB proposed raising the luxury tax threshold from $210 million to $220 million in each of the next three seasons, $224 million in 2025 and $230 in 2026 – unchanged from its prior offer. Players asked for $238 million this year, $244 million in 2023, $250 million in 2024, $256 million in 2025 and $263 in 2026.
  • MLB increased its offer for a new bonus pool for pre-arbitration players from $25 million to $30 million, and the union dropped from $115 million to $85 million for this year, with $5 million yearly increases.
  • MLB proposed raising the minimum salary from $570,500 to $700,000 this year, up from its previous offer of $675,000, and included increases of $10,000 annually. The union asked for $725,000 this year, $745,000 in 2023, $765,000 in 2024 and increases for 2025 and 2026 based on the Consumer Price Index for Urban Wage Earners.
  • MLB offered to have the five top picks in the amateur draft determined by a lottery.
  • MLB would expand the postseason to 12 teams, the figure the union prefers to management’s original request for 14.
“We thought there was a path to a deal last night and that both sides were closing in on the major issues,” an MLB official said before the last offer was transmitted to the union, speaking on the condition he not be identified by name. “They couldn’t make us a CBT proposal (competitive balance tax) last night, so we agreed to extend the deadline to exhaust every option.

In the meantime, the Cardinals released a statement saying they will continue to prepare for their home opener in April:

We are very disappointed that a labor agreement was not reached in time to avoid a delay to the start of MLB’s regular season.

The Cardinals remain hopeful that a resolution can be reached in time to prevent any games at Busch Stadium from being impacted.

We are continuing to prepare for our tradition-filled home opener on Thursday, April 7, and look forward to getting the season underway as soon as possible.

Mets star pitcher Max Scherzer and free-agent reliever Andrew Miller were present for talks, the ninth straight day of bargaining and the 90th day of the lockout.

Commissioner Rob Manfred had said Monday was the last possible day to reach an agreement that would allow the minimum time needed for spring training in order to play openers as scheduled on March 31.

The union said it didn’t necessarily agree to the timeframe.

Players are working out at non-MLB facilities in Florida, Arizona and elsewhere. Yankees slugger Luke Voit said a March 31 start date was doable if a deal got done in the next couple of days.

“I think the hardest part is going to be getting everybody down here,” he said after practicing at a Tampa high school Tuesday. “It’s going to be such a rush, trades, free agents signings.”

The sides agreed Monday, subject to an overall deal, to expand the postseason from 10 to 12 teams, rather than the 14 MLB had hoped for.

The union believed there was an understanding on luxury tax rates, which management had been proposing to substantially steepen while eliminating higher penalties for recidivist high spenders.

Players’ latest proposals contemplated giving up on expanding salary arbitration from the top 22% to 35% by service time of the players with at least two seasons of service and less than three, but only if MLB agreed to other union proposals.

Players would lose $20.5 million in salary for each day of the season that is canceled, according to a study by The Associated Press, and the 30 teams would lose large sums that are harder to pin down.

Spring training games were to have begun Saturday, but baseball’s ninth work stoppage – and first since 1995 – already has led to exhibitions being canceled through March 7.

Not since Aug. 30, 2002, has MLB come this close to losing regular-season games to labor strife. The union was set to strike at 3:20 p.m., but roughly 25 consecutive hours of meetings and caucuses culminated in an agreement at 11:45 a.m.

By Ronald Blum, AP Baseball Writer
AP freelancer Mark Didtler contributed from Tampa, Fla.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

FOX 2

FOX 2

FOX 2

