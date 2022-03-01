U.S. alliances vital to keeping strategic edge

The sanctions package the White House has implemented against Russia in the last 48 hours is remarkable. It is broad, deep, and targeted all at once. It is also almost certainly going to be more hype than impact . Russia is already subject to numerous sanctions since its 2014 support of separatists in Donbas. It has neither given Crimea back to Ukraine nor left the Donbas in peace, and clearly the threats of more sanctions had none of the hoped for deterrent effect.

