Cozy Up With This Non-Alcoholic Hot Toddy

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SPY.com may receive an affiliate commission. The bottled-in-bond designation is an important one in the history of American whiskey, particularly when it comes to bourbon. While some consider it to be a marketing gimmick these days, there is definitely a long history to it and an argument to be made for why it is still an indicator of quality. The History of Bottled-in-Bond In 1897, the Bottled-in-Bond Act was passed, and it was much needed at the time. Whiskey makers and blenders of ill repute were adulterating and...

DRINKS ・ 17 DAYS AGO