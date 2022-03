Around the country, fans are gearing up for the return of America's pastime as baseball season draws closer. Well, at least that's the hope. As I write this, baseball owners and players are in the middle of a lockout and continuing to squabble over what each side will agree to in negotiations. It remains to be seen if the season will start on time or if the beginning of the season will have to be missed because the two sides can't come to an agreement on their issues. The good news for Minor League Baseball and fans of the Missoula PaddleHeads is that the MLB lockout won't affect the Pioneer League or the PaddleHeads' plans to start their season on time.

MISSOULA, MT ・ 2 DAYS AGO