What’s the hottest political issue right now? According to recent poll results, it’s inflation. Welcome to the 1970s, folks. A CNN survey, for example, asked respondents to choose the two issues they deemed “most important for the U.S. government to address.” Inflation was the top or second choice of 42% of respondents, followed by border security at 29%, voting rights at 28%, and crime at 21%.

