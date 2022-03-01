ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

MLGW posts financial disclosure forms following investigation

By Ben Wheeler
The Daily Memphian
The Daily Memphian
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1vz6j0_0eSknTfn00

City-owned Memphis Light, Gas & Water has begun posting personal financial disclosure statements of each of the five members of its governing board of commissioners on the web.

MLGW general counsel Cheryl Patterson announced the new feature Tuesday, March 1, under questioning by a City Council committee seeking answers following a digital news investigation that found MLGW wasn’t honoring an earlier pledge.

“We went ahead and posted them because it is not our intention to give anybody the impression that we don’t want to share this information with the public,’’ Patterson said.

The forms now appear underneath the biography of each commissioner .

The development follows stories by the Institute for Public Service Reporting that found MLGW was failing to honor a transparency pledge in its 2007 ethics policy that requires the utility to “promptly and prominently” post personal disclosure statements of board members, top executives and other key employees on the Internet to allow the public to identify sources of income that might pose a conflict of interest.

The policy requires MLGW to post the forms on the website of the joint Memphis-Shelby County Board of Ethics, an agency once planned but never formed. MLGW never pivoted to find another website to post the forms.

Despite the failure to post the forms, they have been available to citizens who file written requests in accordance with the Tennessee Public Records Act, Patterson said.

MLGW President and CEO J.T. Young said after the council meeting the utility posted the financial disclosure forms on its site earlier this week.

But council member Chase Carlisle also questioned the adequacy of the utility’s disclosure statements. MLGW’s forms require far less detail than the forms that the Tennessee Ethics Commission requires from members of the City Council and other elected officials across the state.

One key difference is that the state forms require far more disclosure about business investments such as stocks and other holdings.

Patterson conceded during her presentation to the committee that MLGW’s forms “are not the best forms.’’

She said MLGW administration plans to recommend to the board by the end of March how best to revise the forms.

“We are in the process and have been for the past several months at looking how best to structure our ethics better,” she said.

Patterson said the utility collects financial disclosure forms from roughly 70 employees every year. One challenge it faces is which ones should be published on the Internet.

Carlisle said it’s important for MLGW to revise personal financial reporting, and to do it quickly, to promote transparency and public trust.

“It’s an unfortunate set of circumstances that we’re here today talking about this in the midst of probably the singular, most impactful process that’s been undertaken in the last 50 years as it relates to MLGW,’’ he said, referring to the current study underway to determine if MLGW should sever its decades-long relationship with the Tennessee Valley Authority in search of cheaper electricity rates.

“I hope we can clean it up to the point, rapidly, that is satisfactory to this body and the public … that nothing nefarious was going on. That this was a slight lapse in paying attention to something that is incredibly important.’’

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
The Hill

Gas prices spike as support for Russian oil ban grows

Gas prices have spiked to over $4 a gallon as energy markets are rocked by Russia’s war in Ukraine, something that may be aggravated further if Congress adopts bipartisan calls to ban Russian oil. On Monday, the fuel pricing analysis platform GasBuddy reported that the national average reached a...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Tennessee Business
Shelby County, TN
Government
City
Memphis, TN
Memphis, TN
Government
Shelby County, TN
Business
Memphis, TN
Business
Local
Tennessee Government
County
Shelby County, TN
CBS News

Russian gymnast Ivan Kuliak faces disciplinary action for wearing invasion symbol next to Ukraine rival on podium: "Shocking behavior"

Russian gymnast Ivan Kuliak, who sported an insignia linked to his country's military invasion of Ukraine on a medals podium, is facing disciplinary action for his "shocking" behavior on Sunday, the International Gymnastics Federation said. Kuliak's shirt had the letter "Z" prominently placed as he stood next to Ukraine's Kovtun...
SPORTS
FOXBusiness

US gas price average hits new record high

The average price for a gallon of gasoline in the U.S. hit a new record high of $4.104 on Monday, surpassing the previous record of $4.103 set in 2008 according to data from GasBuddy. "Americans have never seen gasoline prices this high, nor have we seen the pace of increases...
TRAFFIC
CBS News

Pentagon shuts down leaking U.S. Navy fuel tank facility in Hawaii

The Pentagon has shut down a leaking U.S Navy fuel tank facility in Hawaii after the tank contaminated drinking water for thousands of Hawaii residents, the Defense Department announced Monday. The Red Hill bulk fuel storage facility will be defueled as soon as possible, Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin said in a letter Monday, citing modern fueling needs that have rendered the facility obsolete.
HAWAII STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Conflict Of Interest#The Forms#Mlgw#The City Council
The Associated Press

Death toll surpasses 6 million for pandemic now in 3rd year

BANGKOK (AP) — The official global death toll from COVID-19 eclipsed 6 million on Monday — underscoring that the pandemic, now entering its third year, is far from over. The milestone, recorded by Johns Hopkins University, is the latest tragic reminder of the unrelenting nature of the pandemic even as people are shedding masks, travel is resuming and businesses are reopening around the globe.
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Daily Memphian

The Daily Memphian

Memphis, TN
2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
442K+
Views
ABOUT

The Daily Memphian is the must-read, primary daily online publication for intelligent, in-depth journalism in the Memphis community. The Daily Memphian reports on critical news, holds political, business and community leaders accountable, and engages with and entertains its readers – all while seeking truth, acting with integrity, and never fearing stories simply because of their negative or positive attributes. Led by a seasoned team of veteran journalists, The Daily Memphian is of Memphis, not just in Memphis, and seeks to tell the stories of this city.

 https://www.dailymemphian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy