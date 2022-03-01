ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yukon, OK

Oklahoma woman shoots, kills ex-boyfriend during break-in, police say

By Kaitor Kay/KFOR, K. King, Nexstar Media Wire
 6 days ago

YUKON, Okla. ( KFOR ) — An Oklahoma woman shot and killed her ex-boyfriend during a break-in over the weekend, authorities said.

Police said a woman called 911 after shooting her ex-boyfriend during a break-in and attack Sunday around 4 a.m.

Detectives said the man broke into the home and attacked the woman following an earlier argument.

“Our understanding is that they had been in an argument that evening. She was not expecting him. And when he did arrive and broke into the residence through the window, she was alarmed and that’s when he had begun physically attacking her and yelling at her,” said John Brown, Deputy Chief for the Yukon Police Department. “He was physically attacking her with his hands and had thrown her to the ground a couple of times.”

The woman was able to get a handgun and then shot him in the stomach, police said.

“During this physical attack, she was able to produce the handgun that she had in her possession and then she fired the one shot,” said Brown.

Boyd Jones, 23, of Oklahoma City, was pronounced dead at a hospital.

No arrests have been made, but the investigation is ongoing.

“It’s always tragic when someone passes away or is killed, especially in this type of situation. But we also understand that in this event, the homeowner, she was able to properly defend herself,” said Brown.

“We don’t know what his intentions were, but we also understand that he physically broke into the house,” he said. “And any type of situation like that, that’s not normal type of behavior. And in her own residence, she has the right to protect herself. We do understand that she exercised her defense mechanisms in order to save herself.”

The Yukon Police Department will present the case to the District Attorney’s office who will decide whether or not to file charges.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WNCT.

