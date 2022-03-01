ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sault Ste. Marie, MI

Lake Superior State University to host Angeline Boulley

By Contributed
 6 days ago
SAULT STE. MARIE — Lake Superior State University will welcome Angeline Boulley to campus at 7 p.m. on March 2, 2022.

Boulley published her first novel in March 2021 to critical acclaim, immediately securing the No. 1 spot on The New York Times Best Seller List. Since then, "Firekeeper’s Daughter" has become “one of this year’s most buzzed about young adult novels” (Good Morning America) and has been awarded, among other accolades, a TIME Magazine Best YA Book of All Time Selection and The Goodreads Best Young Adult Fiction Award for 2021.

An enrolled member of the Sault Ste. Marie Tribe of Chippewa Indians, Boulley is a storyteller who writes about her Ojibwe community in Michigan's Upper Peninsula. She is a former director of the Office of Indian Education at the U.S. Department of Education. Boulley is originally from Sugar Island, Michigan.

"Firekeeper’s Daughter" weaves together themes of identity, jurisdiction, traditional knowledge, and culture, set against the backdrop of the city of Sault Ste. Marie, Sugar Island, Lake State’s campus, and the dynamics of youth hockey.

“We are very excited to host Ms. Boulley in our library,” said Marc Boucher, director of library and academic services. “Several faculty have incorporated her book into their courses this year, and this will give our campus and community the chance to hear from a New York Times bestselling author with deep local ties.”

Boulley will read selections from her book and share insights into the writing process, including connections to the local area. This event will be held in the Learning Commons area of the Kenneth J. Shouldice Library. This event is free and open to the public.

#Youth Hockey#College#Sault Ste#The Sault Ste#Chippewa Indians#Ojibwe#New York Times
Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Sault St. Marie, MI from Sault Ste. Marie Evening News.

