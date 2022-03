This week, a blog post entitled “Google Search Is Dying” went viral, detailing how Google search results have deteriorated because of the proliferation of advertisements and SEO sites and how Reddit is taking its place as the most popular search engine. When Reddit users search on Reddit, they often complain that they are having a hard time finding what they are looking so they are appending “site:Reddit.com” to Google to bypass the ads and get straight to the real results. This article offers a solution on how to search Reddit without using Google or Reddit search.

INTERNET ・ 14 DAYS AGO