ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Construction

Construction Spending Increases in January

aba.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleConstruction spending was at a seasonally adjusted annual rate of $1,677.2 billion in January, 1.3% above the revised December estimate of $1,655.8 billion. January’s figure is 8.2% above...

bankingjournal.aba.com

Comments / 0

Related
Shore News Network

Consumer Spending Surged In January As Inflation Reached Near 40-Year High

Consumer spending surged in January amid soaring inflation, the Commerce Department announced Wednesday. Retail sales grew 3.8% in January, far exceeding the 2.1% Dow Jones estimate, the Commerce Department announced Wednesday. January’s figure represents the largest monthly increase since March 2021 and a significant snapback from December 2021 when sales decreased by 2.5%.
BUSINESS
Seeking Alpha

Retail Spending Rebounded In January

Retail sales and food services spending rose 3.8% in January following a 2.5% drop in December. Retail sales and food services spending rose 3.8 percent in January following a 2.5 percent drop in December. The strong gain suggests first quarter gross domestic product may be off to a good start. However, today’s retail sales data are not adjusted for price changes. Therefore, it’s likely that the real or price-adjusted results would be less robust. Still, total retail sales are up 13.0 percent from a year ago and remain about 11.5 percent above the pre-pandemic trend (see first chart).
RETAIL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Residential Construction#Census#Construction Maintenance
Fortune

The spring 2022 housing market will absolutely crush buyers—Zillow says home prices to spike 22%

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. Heading into 2022, there was a wide consensus among real estate firms that the annual rate of home price growth—which peaked at 20% in August 2021—would steadily decelerate this year as some normalcy began to return to a housing market that had boomed during much of the pandemic. But now some experts aren't so sure.
REAL ESTATE
Fortune

Zillow: Our 2022 housing forecast is way off—home prices now set to spike 16%

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. Homebuyers got crushed last year as home prices soared at their highest clip on record. Housing economists saw that price growth—which peaked at a year-over-year rate of 20% last year—as simply unsustainable. Their economic models agreed: Among the seven forecast models reviewed by Fortune heading into 2022, every single one predicted home price growth would slow significantly this year.
REAL ESTATE
Money

Here's Where Inflation Is Worst in America

Consumers are facing the biggest price increases since the early 1980s — and inflation is much higher than the national rate in certain parts of the country. How high? In one area (Tampa Bay), inflation is running at nearly 10%. The Labor Department reported that consumer prices soared 7.5%...
BUSINESS
WKBW-TV

Housing prices are up, experts expect them to go higher

This week the National Association of Realtors reported that median existing-home sales went up at a pace of 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. The median home price for a home in January was $350,300. It was the highest median price on record for the month of January, as CNN reported.
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Construction
OCRegister

Poll: Now is the worst time to buy a home. Ever.

The share of Americans who say it’s a good time to buy a house hit an all-time low of 25% in a monthly Fannie Mae survey. The pandemic-era surge in U.S. housing prices, combined with increased concerns about job stability and rising mortgage rates, are deterring potential buyers from trying to purchase a home.
REAL ESTATE
101.5 WPDH

‘Pain At The Pump:’ New York May Soon Pay Record Prices For Gas

Some parts of the nation are already paying record prices for gas and officials say to "brace for more pain at the pump." Since Monday, the national average for a gallon of regular gasoline has increased three cents to $3.56. According to new data from the Energy Information Administration (EIA), total domestic gasoline stocks decreased by 600,000 bbl to 246.5 million bbl last week.
TRAFFIC
WTNH

What to know about rising rent prices in 2022

(NEXSTAR) – If you feel like you’ve been priced out of the housing market, you may not have any better luck in the rental market. Rent prices have been rising throughout the pandemic, and it doesn’t look like it’ll change anytime soon. In a recent analysis, Realtor.com found the median rent for homes with two […]
HOUSE RENT
Sourcing Journal

Consumer Discretionary Spending Bounced Back in January

Click here to read the full article. Consumer spending for clothing and footwear rose 4.5 percent to $499 billion last month, as home goods gained 6.4 percent to $501 billion. This content is for Limited, SJ Promo- 40% off, Annual, SJ Promo 50% off, $2/ Week, $3 / Week, SJ Promo- 25% off and $15 a Month members only. You can read up to five free articles each month with a Limited Level Subscription. Please visit the site and log in, or subscribe to read. More from Sourcing Journal8 Home Trends to Watch, From Wellness and Waste to Seaweed and NostalgiaHavenly Gains Supply Chain Control by Acquiring The InsideAmid Bottlenecks, Furniture Manufacturers Look Closer to Home
LOS ANGELES, CA
Fortune

Mortgage applications drop to pre-pandemic levels

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. The fast-rising pace of mortgage rates in the U.S. is having a chilling effect on borrowers. The number of people applying for a new mortgage tumbled 13.1%...
REAL ESTATE
WALB 10

Study: Albany stores saw sales increases in January

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Things are beginning to look up for many retail store owners. During the pandemic, many stores saw a plunge in retail sales. But a recent study shows that sales increased almost 4% during the month of January, likely because of the hopes that the pandemic is nearing an end.
ALBANY, GA
Reuters

Exxon's workforce falls by 9,000 in 2021 amid cost cuts

HOUSTON, Feb 23 (Reuters) - Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM.N) said on Wednesday its global workforce fell by 9,000 people last year as part of a deep cost cutting program after the COVID-19 pandemic battered energy demand and prices. The largest U.S. oil producer has been restructuring, selling assets and slashing...
INDUSTRY

Comments / 0

Community Policy