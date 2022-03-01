Boil water notice issued for 300 Amite County customers
AMITE COUNTY, Miss. ( WJTV ) – Amite County officials have issued a boil water notice for about 300 Crosby customers.Mississippi PSC chairman requests public utilities report ties to Russia
The notice affects customers who receive drinking water from water supply in Amite County. Water system officials said the notice is due to a system-wide pressure loss due to a scheduled shutdown for maintenance.
Health officials encouraged those affected to boil all water rigorously for one minute before use. The water system will be notified when tests show that the water is safe to drink.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJTV.
Comments / 0