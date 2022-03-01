ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
POTUS

White House will roll out next phase of Covid-19 response Wednesday

By Jeremy Diamond
CNN
CNN
 6 days ago
(CNN) — The White House will roll out a new strategy laying out the next phase of its response to the coronavirus pandemic on Wednesday, two administration officials told CNN, outlining a vision that involves fewer disruptions to daily life while preparing for the unpredictable potential of another game-changing...

